Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 5, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An ailment that has been troubling you for long is about to disappear. A windfall can be expected on the financial front. Some long pending changes on the home front are likely to be implemented. Some problems are foreseen in a journey. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. Excellent performance on the academic front may come as a big relief for those getting the heebie-jeebies.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen a loving relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. Chances of contracting a common ailment cannot be ruled out for some. You will remain totally satisfied on the professional front. A spat with a family elder cannot be ruled out. A journey undertaken by you will be far from comfortable. A piece of property can become a bone of contention for some. You will get the time to consolidate your position on the academic front.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover can make you incommunicado.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Dietary control will become a key to your good health. Financial security is assured, but some unexpected expenditure cannot be ruled out. Freelancers can strike a deal for a fixed amount for the services rendered. Fun time with friends or relations cannot be ruled out. Travelling to someplace exotic with near and dear ones is possible. A favourable day is foreseen for property dealers and real estate developers.

Love Focus: Promises on the romantic front may be difficult to keep, but you will manage somehow.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your active lifestyle is set to make a marked improvement in your life. You will manage to raise the capital for something you want to buy or get done. It is not prudent to show all your cards in professional negotiation. You can feel neglected as family may not have time for you. Alertness on the road is most essential today. A property can come in your name through inheritance. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence.

Love Focus: A romantic trip is on the cards and is likely to prove most entertaining.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some good health options are likely to be selected by you. Moneywise, you may find the situation tight. Your advice on a business matter will be highly valued. Being forced to attend a family function against your wish can upset you. Frequent travelers will need to cater to the weather to remain fit. Tensions over a property cannot be ruled out. A happy situation on the academic front is foretold.

Love Focus: A gift from beloved is on the cards and is likely to make your day.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those feeling under the weather will show marked improvement. It is sensible to remain judicious in your spending at this juncture. Some of you may not be able to hold on to a new job for long. Efforts on the home front will help raise your quality of life. Stars for travel look bright and your programme for a journey will go as per plans. A property deal is likely to turn out favourable.

Love Focus: Plans on the romantic front may have to be shelved temporarily.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Health check may become a necessity for some. Returns from a previous investment are likely to show improvement. Innovating something at work will add a new dimension to your performance. You may give in to the demands of a family member. Travelling with someone whose company you enjoy will be fun. It is best not to discuss a property matter in the presence of those not involved. Your efforts will keep you well on the course to realise your true aim on the academic front.

Love Focus: Upheavals in a romantic relationship cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Luck favours you on the financial front. You may be in two minds about continuing a workout routine. You can hit a roadblock in a deal on the business front. A family youngster is likely to bring good news. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a happening trip. Those planning to buy a property will find it easy to raise a home loan. On the academic front, you can afford to relax as things become easier for you.

Love Focus: Finding love will not be difficult, you only have to wish for it!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Play safe on the health front. You remain in a happy situation on the financial front. This is not the time to discuss, but to take action on the work front. Changes on the domestic front will keep you in a buoyant mood today. Commuting can become a bit of a problem today for some. Some bright prospects of owning a house or a flat are foreseen for some. Good preparation will keep you well prepared to meet any situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: A stranger from the opposite camp may cast a spell on you on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

More interest is required on the health front. Consider money loaned to someone as lost, as chances of its being returned look bleak. You may not be totally convinced in giving a break to someone in the job market. Parent or a family elder can intrude upon your privacy. Those setting out on a long journey will enjoy it better, if adequately prepared. Don’t sign any property papers without studying them carefully. Your dogged persistence in doing well is certain to have a positive outcome on the academic front.

Love Focus: Differences may make some couples go their separate ways on the marital front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Street food is tempting, but is certain to get you off road. Investment opportunities coming your way need to be vetted. Businesspersons will succeed in raising capital for starting something new. Enjoying time out together will help bring the family closer. You may initially not be included in a trip, but will manage it somehow. Good news awaits some on the property front. On the academic front, you will find your hard work paying rich dividends.

Love Focus: Suspicious nature of lover has the potential of creating havoc in your love life, so take heed.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will enjoy good health by not letting temptations get the better of you. Take your call before incurring an expenditure someone is insisting on. You will find yourself in a prestigious position at work. Efforts on the domestic front may not get you immediate appreciation. Today, you will need to set out early to reach your destination in time. A property issue with tenant can take an ugly turn for some.

Love Focus: Someone special may come to meet you and brighten up the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

