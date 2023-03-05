Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 5- 11, 2023: Mixed fortunes

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, March 5- 11, 2023: Mixed fortunes

Published on Mar 05, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Horoscope Weekly for March 5- 11 to read the daily astrological prediction for Virgo. Romance is thriving, with opportunities for growth and deepening of connections.

Virgo Weekly Horoscope for March 5- 11, 2023:This week, Virgo individuals can expect a mixed bag of fortunes.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, this week, Virgo individuals can expect a mixed bag of fortunes. The family front is looking excellent, with strong bonds and positive relationships. Finances are also in good stead, providing a sense of stability and security. Romance is thriving, with opportunities for growth and deepening of connections. On the professional front, while progress may be slower, the signs are favourable for moderate improvement. The same can be said for health, where the focus should be on maintaining a healthy balance. On the downside, travel prospects are not looking good, and it is advised to be cautious when planning trips. However, property inheritance matters are looking promising, with positive developments in the pipeline. The academic front will be moderately good for Virgo students, and other aspects of life are also at a similar level, making for a well-rounded week overall.

Virgo Finance This Week

Your financial situation might be good, with opportunities to increase your income and budget effectively. Consider investing in profitable ventures and smart financial planning.

Virgo Family This Week

Your familial relationships are excellent this week, creating a warm and loving atmosphere. Quality time with loved ones and expressing gratitude to each other can strengthen bonds even further.

You may soon organize an inmate get-together.

Virgo Career This Week

Virgo natives' professional life is moderately promising, with a good balance between work and personal life. Take time to focus on your goal. Prioritize your workload to maximize productivity and success.

Virgo Health This Week

Your health may be in a good state, allowing you to actively participate in activities and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Focus on self-care and a balanced diet to further improve your overall well-being.

Virgo Love Life This Week

Romance is in the air, bringing excitement and passion to your love life. Whether spending time with your significant other or taking a chance with someone new, embrace these feelings of love and happiness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

