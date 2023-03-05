Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 5- 11, 2023: Excitement in love

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, this week is shaping up to be a mixed bag for Cancer natives, with some aspects shining brightly and others presenting more challenges. On the romantic front, you can expect an excellent week with plenty of passion and excitement in your love life. Your finances are also looking good, with stability and potential for growth. Family affairs are in a positive place, bringing love and support. Your health is moderate, so make sure to prioritize rest and self-care. Unfortunately, your professional life is facing some difficulties, but don't let it discourage you. On the bright side, travel looks very good, with opportunities for adventure and exploration. Property matters are also very favourable, with potential for growth and stability. The academic front may be rough this week, but stay focused and don't let it bring you down. Other aspects of life are moderately good, so stay positive and look for the silver linings.

Cancer Finance This Week

Finances are stable and growing, with opportunities for consolidating wealth with wise financial planning. You are in a good place to make smart decisions that will benefit you in the long run. Conservative investments will be the key.

Cancer Family This Week

Family matters are looking good, with support and love coming from loved ones. Relationships with family members will be strengthened, bringing peace and happiness to your life. Participate in family rituals and festivals to deepen your connection to your roots and culture.

Cancer Career This Week

Your professional life may be challenging this week, but don't let it bring you down. Avoid petty office politics and focus on your work. Do not get dragged into pointless gossip. Pay attention to deadlines.

Cancer Health This Week

Cancer natives' health may be moderate this week, but there is potential for improvement. Take care of yourself and prioritize self-care for optimal well-being. It's important to listen to your body and avoid over-exercising; consider a rest week or a lighter workout.

Cancer Love Life This Week

This week brings excitement and passion to your love life, with the stars aligned for a wonderful experience. Relationships will be strong and intimate, bringing joy and happiness to your life. Committed natives may find a suitable wedding venue.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

