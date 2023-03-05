Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, March 5- 11, 2023: Maintain a healthy lifestyle

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, this week, the stars shine bright for Sagittarians with excellent health and very good finances. Your financial situation is looking very promising. You may be able to save money and build your wealth in the near future. Your romantic life is also looking promising with good prospects. On the professional front, things are looking moderately good for you. However, the domestic front might pose some challenges, but it is nothing that you cannot handle with your strong spirit. Your travel horoscope is very good, and it is a great time to plan a road trip or visit a park. If you are looking for a change in your living space, the property matters are moderately good, so you can look into buying a new flat or house. The academic front is excellent, making it a great time to further your education. With so many positive aspects in your life, it is a great time to enjoy life and make the most of it.

Sagittarius Finance This Week

With very good finance this week, your wallet is expected to feel heavier. This is a great time to make investments and focus on financial planning. You may be able to secure a loan or credit at favourable terms.

Sagittarius Family This Week

On the domestic front, you may face some challenges. Your parents may be overly controlling and demanding in this week. Set boundaries and assert yourself. Be patient and communicate openly with your family members to resolve any conflicts.

Sagittarius Career This Week

Sagittarius natives' professional front is expected to be suitably good this week. It's a good time to focus on work and put your best foot forward. Collaborating with colleagues can lead to successful outcomes.

Sagittarius Health This Week

You can expect excellent health conditions this week, with your energy levels and spirits high. Maintaining a healthy diet and regular exercise regime can help you in retaining this state of health.

Sagittarius Love Life This Week

Romance is expected to be promising this week. You may be more attracted to someone or more confident in your relationships. An official romance may be in the works for you. Take the next step and make your relationship public.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

