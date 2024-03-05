Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 5, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Yoga or an exercise routine will benefit. A financial crisis looms on the horizon. Diligence pays, as you display good performance in a competitive situation. Differences with a family youngster are set to disappear as loving bonds get strengthened. Travelling by road to a distant place can pose problems. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will be enough to make you happy.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Health-wise you remain fit as a fiddle. Those expecting quick returns on the financial front may feel disappointed. Your spirited approach to a task is likely to motivate those around you. Family will be supportive and provide full encouragement in your efforts. Travelling as a group to somewhere exciting is on the cards, but may prove fatiguing. A property matter will be amicably resolved. A child may make you proud by his or her achievements.

Love Focus: Lover will make efforts to resurrect flagging love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Inculcating physical workouts in your lifestyle will benefit health. A loan applied for is likely to be sanctioned soon. A helping hand can be expected for completing a long pending job. A family elder may compel you to do something that you are not in favour of. An out of town drive and a short vacation is likely to rejuvenate you. Those trying for a suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket. Academic excellence is foretold for those pursuing higher studies.

Love Focus: Love may come knocking on the door of those working together.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Seizing an opportunity to buy property that fits your pocket is possible. This is a good day for a professional venture as luck remains on your side. A home remedy may not prove effective in curing an ailment. Excessively money-minded may find the going unsatisfactory on the financial front. Those in a joint family set up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together. Some of you can be entrusted with an important out of town job.

Love Focus: Love life may not appear a bed of roses.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

This is a good day to pursue matters of health. The chances of losing a lucrative deal cannot be ruled out for some. The future seems favourable for those appearing in an important competition. Homemakers may find the day most enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. A chance to accompany someone on a journey can come to you. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Close encounters with someone you love may hit you like surge of electricity!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Your minor ailment can respond to a home remedy. You will need to utilise your money judiciously. The raise you had been expecting will become a reality soon. Someone close can suggest some changes in a plan. Some of you can make a conscious effort to travel less. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming. You are likely to come out the winner in a close competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can yearn for love and affection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

A pending project will be put back on the tracks through your endeavours. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. You may neglect health by indulging in excesses. Monetary dispute will only be resolved by a face-to-face discussion. This is an excellent time to go on a vacation with friends. Good returns from the property are indicated for some. A change envisaged on the academic front is likely to prove most favourable.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy an exclusive time with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You will maintain a strict dietary control. You are likely to win a substantial amount in a bet. Good networking may be required by some to achieve the otherwise unachievable. Spouse may want to share his or her feelings and will need your company. An out of town trip with family may get postponed to some other date. A property matter will be resolved amicably. Academically, some of you are set to fare well.

Love Focus: Positive indications on the romantic front will delight you no end!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Sky Blue

Getting regular in your exercise routine will start showing results soon. Financial worries evaporate as new avenues of earning open up. Haste makes waste; remember this on the work front. Some of you may entertain a family guest today. An out of town visit to meet relatives is on the cards for some. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colours.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can expect a time of their lives, as love overwhelms them.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Health remains excellent as you turn health conscious. Financial worries threaten to plague some. Your efforts will help you complete a project much before schedule. You may not be in the mood to attend something that spouse desires. Those travelling should be careful on the road. A downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. You can be commended for a well-conducted preparation or seminar.

Love Focus: Your confidence returns as you receive the total support of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Avoid excess as it can be detrimental to your health. Overstretching your budget can make the financial front unstable. This is an excellent day to showcase your talents on the professional front. A visitor is likely to infuse a lot of excitement at home. A journey may not turn out as expected, but you will make the most of it. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: You may feel romantic today, so lay out a candlelight dinner for the one you love!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Those feeling lethargic and fatigued are likely to regain their energy. Your decisions at workplace are likely to hit the mark and boost your reputation. A misunderstanding with spouse shows all signs of escalating today. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. Those waiting to get admission will do well to prepare themselves well.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of opening up your heart on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon