Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 6, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those desperate to come back in shape will show some positive signs. Raising capital can pose difficulties but nothing is insurmountable. Working women may not be able to get their partners to share the housework. Some of you can be desperate to prove a point on the domestic front. Students are likely to beat the competition and come out with flying colours. A journey undertaken will remain uneventful.

Love Focus: You will manage to make the most of a romantic opportunity that comes your way today!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Neglecting meal timings can adversely affect health. Those trying to boost income will have to figure out newer ways. A tough competition is likely to egg you on to give your best. You can neglect family in your rush to achieve something big. You may not be able to undertake a journey due to some unavoidable circumstances. Maintain confidentiality regarding a property deal being negotiated by you.

Love Focus: Lover appears extra lovey-dovey today, so just play along.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may need to tone up your body. You will need to be judicious in playing the stocks. Some changes at workplace may not be to your liking. Blame game can ensue with spouse or a family member and spoil domestic atmosphere. Recklessness on the road may cause problems. Children will be most supportive and may strive to stand on their own feet. You will need to think up ways to de-stress your mind.

Love Focus: Trying times are predicted for a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Adhering to a regular routine will do you good. A financial crunch being experienced by some will soon be over. Those chasing deadlines will succeed in beating them. Family may rally behind you to implement something big on the domestic front. Keep some buffer time while travelling by road. Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful. Steady progress on the academic front will give you added confidence to do better.

Love Focus: Relationship gets strengthened as you manage to spare time for lover.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Junk food is best avoided, if you want to retain good health. Timely and correct decision will help you in saving a lot of money. You will be much talked about at work for your practical approach in tackling things. You may feel frustrated with something happening on the domestic front. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable.

Love Focus: You may feel a bit stretched today to meet your sweetheart.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. You can think in terms of buying a vehicle or a major item soon. This is the time to play your winning card on the professional front. You are likely to achieve much satisfaction in catering to a family elder. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. A property may come into your name. Good news from a family youngster may get everyone in a celebratory mood.

Love Focus: An exclusive evening out with lover will prove most enthralling!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Lack of physical activity is likely to get some out of shape. You are likely to own your own personal transport. Your enthusiasm for work will keep you energetic throughout the day. Celebrating an event or someone’s success cannot be ruled out. You can enjoy a drive out to the countryside. This is a good day to buy property. You are likely to fare well on the academic front.

Love Focus: A secret love affair may prove an embarrassment.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Some of you will take the initiative to inculcate healthy habits. An investment may not give as much returns as was anticipated. Business persons will find newer ways of promoting their products. Peaceful domestic life may tempt you to spend more time at home. A drive is likely to prove refreshing for those feeling a bit stressed out. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Unrealistic demands of lover may get you at your wits end.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Fitness mantra of a friend may not work for you. Financial hardship is indicated for some. Workload increases for those in a corporate set up. Chances of not seeing eye-to-eye with a family member are very real. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. A trip you are not keen on may turn out to be interesting, so give a second thought to it. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate.

Love Focus: Your immature actions may put lover off and spoil an exciting evening out.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. Don’t depend entirely on your judgement for enhancing finances. You are likely to get the approval you have been seeking so desperately. Wanderlust may make some feel stagnated at home. It will be fun travelling to a place of tourist attraction. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Academic front may appear to be a bit tedious, but you will be able to tide over it.

Love Focus: Spending time outdoors with lover may have social repercussions, so think and act.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your weakness for junk food is likely to tell on your health. Handsome financial gains can be expected by some. Those new on the job will get into the groove of things. You will have to be at your tactful best in handling a family member. Having a finger in every pie will entail a lot of travelling, but it will be worth the effort. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is indicated with lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Don’t be complacent where health is concerned. You will be able to successfully avoid a cash crunch by judicious spending. On the work front, you are likely to exceed the expectations of the higher ups. Your attempts to recreate good old times on the social front may not succeed. Some of you can accompany your friends setting out on an adventure trip. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss.

Love Focus: Those living away are likely to get a chance to be with their loved ones.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White