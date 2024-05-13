All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 13 , 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will regain total fitness through your efforts. Give with an open hand, if you want the returns to inundate you. A favourable period begins as you achieve much on the career front. Take help on the domestic front, instead of overburdening yourself. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Students can look forward to a promising beginning.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch someone’s eye and kick-start a whirlwind romance.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Getting serious about your health will be a step in the right direction. Proper financial planning may be required to avoid surprises. Day appears favourable for those looking for a job. You are likely to keep socially active by calling on a friend or relation today. You may find yourself at the receiving end of a family squabble. Some of you are likely to feel disappointed by your academic performance.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to have a lot of fun with a lover in tow.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An old ailment threatens to play up, if you are not careful. You may spend on something not previously catered for. Gift of the gab and good handling of clients promise to win them over. Family life promises to cruise along smoothly. You will enjoy a leisure trip with someone close. Some of you will soon become the proud possessors of a property.

Love Focus: A candlelight dinner or gift is in the offing as a lover is all out to woo you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. Recognition is likely for some on the professional front. You may find it difficult to get rid of an old medical problem. A financial venture may get you involved. A chance to go for an exciting outing is on the cards for some. Some of you run the risk of floundering on the academic front. You are likely to put your ideas into action on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to figure in your list of priorities.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: All shades of Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good health is assured for all, especially those ailing. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. Someone is likely to be good to you at work and make your day. Your ideas on the home front will be appreciated by all. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted. You will be able to raise a loan to buy a property that has caught your fancy. Difficulty in deciding on the academic front cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Love can tug at your heartstrings to make you set out on a romantic adventure.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you opt for a lifestyle change. Past investments will make you feel financially secure. You are likely to derive much satisfaction from work today. A good time is foreseen in your circle of friends and relatives today. A smooth ride is likely for those travelling out of town. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property. Those seeking admission can face a harrowing time.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a ride with your lover to someplace exotic.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Neglecting health may put you in a lot of trouble. An impending expenditure may cause worries on the financial front. A cut in salary can be expected by some. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out-of-town relative. Commuting may increasingly become stressful for some. The property is likely to be sold for a good profit. Planning for the future assumes importance for students at this juncture.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to get rejuvenated through your efforts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A minor ailment is likely to be cured through a home remedy. Read the fine print in a financial negotiation to avoid getting a raw deal. Delegation will be the easiest way out at work today, but don’t forget to keep a tab. Some differences with family members over a domestic issue are foreseen. You may travel to attend a wedding or a function happening out of town. A property can come in your name through inheritance.

Love Focus: It is up to you how satisfied you want to be in your love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some of you can experience a spot of bad health. Financial worries are set to disappear, as money flows in. Keep a low profile on the work front to avoid any kind of confrontation today. A family function may find you in your element. You are likely to enjoy a short trip today. This is a good time to purchase property or construct a house. Good news awaits some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Be more judicious in your selection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those recuperating will need to be a little more patient. Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. You may remain busy organizing a professional event. Remaining surrounded by your near and dear ones will be therapeutic. Some positive signs may be received regarding a property issue. Your presence in a social function will be highly appreciated. On the academic front, things may begin to turn in your favour soon.

Love Focus: Love life may not be great shakes, but promises to remain stable.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The elderly may take some more time for total recovery. The financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. Do so if you are confident of doing a good job of whatever is tasked to you. The support of the family will help you in accomplishing your dream. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one. You will find your performance on the academic front on the upswing.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front to avoid any pitfalls.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those ailing may take some more time to make a full recovery. Buying something big is on the cards, as you manage your finances well. Networking is your answer to seeking better professional opportunities. Someone in the family may volunteer to share your workload. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal.

Love Focus: The chance of spending time together with a lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta