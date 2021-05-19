Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 19

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A delicate domestic issue will need to be handled with understanding and care. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. It will be a good idea to take everyone’s opinion before forming your own.

Remaining diligent in keeping yourself fit will be a reward in itself. Financial front appears most encouraging. Your inimitable style of functioning and eye for detail will make you much sought after on the professional front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may get lucky and find somebody suitable.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Be tactful with a short-tempered family member. You may be lined up for an official trip. Time seems favourable for purchasing property. Your communication skills may come in handy in coming into the notice of important people on the academic front. Switching to healthy food options will be a big plus for you on the health front. Spending money judiciously will get you much more for the same amount. An issue that is worrying you on the professional front will resolve itself.

Love Focus: Lover may appear swollen faced due to something you have said or done.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Family front may witness some exciting moments with the arrival of someone close. There is a chance of taking a break from daily routine by planning a short vacation. There is a possibility of an ancestral property coming in your name by way of inheritance. Someone will be at hand to guide you through difficulties on the academic front. News on the financial front may not be too encouraging. You will find yourself in the right frame of mind to execute something important on the professional front today.

Love Focus: Lover will be more than happy to be with you as you balance work and romance.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5,11,20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

There may be a requirement to pull up a family youngster for an act of indiscipline. Driving to some place can get you a breather from a hectic routine. A piece of good news awaits some in the property market.

An encouraging development can be expected on the health front for those suffering for long. Remain extra careful on what you spend today. The day finally dawns when your performance gets noticed by higher ups.

Love Focus: Lover’s moodiness may throw a wet blanket on your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

An initiative taken by a family member may be of immense help to you. A short vacation promises a welcome break from the routine. You are likely to feel good about the way things are going in your life. You are likely to become more responsible where health is concerned and reap rich rewards. There is still time before you can enjoy financial freedom, so spend carefully. Crossing swords with someone influential over a professional issue is fraught with risk, so desist.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to may make the first move, so expect a whirlwind romance to sweep you off your feet!

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6. 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A business trip may prove a stroke of good fortune. Speculation or betting can make you lose money. Buying property or getting one in inheritance is likely for some. This is a day of mixed luck on the academic front. You may turn serious for coming back in shape by taking up jogging or walking. Your attempts to secure yourself financially may meet with partial success, but it will be nothing to worry about.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship may turn into marriage.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

There is a possibility of some differences cropping up with spouse or some other family member, but you will manage to tackle them well. Driving to a distant place may prove to be lots of fun. An excellent day is foreseen, especially on the academic front, as you manage to take your performance to the next level. You manage to remain in top physical condition simply by being regular in daily workouts. You may need to review the family spending pattern to curb wasteful expenditure. You may get pleasantly surprised by the kind of dedication shown by a subordinate in handling an important task

Love Focus: A relationship that seemed platonic may not turn out to be that after all!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Hiring experts will not only ease your job, but will also give a more professional touch to your field of work. Good planning will help you in achieving much on the home front. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. Being a choosey eater has its benefits, as it keeps you in shape. Returns from previous investments may get you out of dire straits on the financial front.

Love Focus: A love affair is likely to give some supreme happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Peace prevails on the home front and give you time for rest and rejuvenation. Positive signs emerge for those trying to acquire property. This is the time to reset your priorities in life. Health needs care in this changing season. Recovering loaned money can pose some difficulties initially, but eventually you will get your money back. You can be sweet talked into parting with your money by someone you know.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Parents may nag you over an issue, but it will be for your own good. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Buying a house or a flat is possible for some. Praise from those who matter is likely to make the day for you on the academic front. Meditation will help in restoring mental equanimity. Your expenditure will be much more than what you manage to earn, so keep a close tab on your spending. You will find things moving in a positive direction on the professional front.

Love Focus: You will manage to touch partner's heart and win his or her sympathy on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Family life will remain stable and provide you much happiness. A journey to your favorite destination will be fun. A property may fetch you a handsome price. On the academic front, someone's help will give a push to your ideas and get something tangible done. A healthy alternative will help you remain in perfect shape. You can be compelled to touch your savings for financing something urgent. Job prospects for those freshly out of professional institutes are set to brighten up soon.

Love Focus: Love life may take a nosedive as relationship threatens to get spoilt.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Homemakers will be able to take positive steps in making home environment harmonious. Travelling with family and friends is likely to prove enjoyable. On the social front you will manage to win friends and admirers just by keeping cordial relations and a helpful attitude. A golden opportunity to add to your wealth is about to present itself, so rejoice. You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. Recruiters and placement agents may not get a good response for jobs in a particular field.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost through mutual effort.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

