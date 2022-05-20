Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 20, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A new colleague may give you good advice on investment. You will be able to prove your mettle in a competitive situation and come out with flying colours. Perfect health will be retained. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Your idea for an outing is likely to be lapped up by family members, so expect an exciting time.

Love Focus: Some of you may feel a bit frustrated on the romantic front, as things don’t move your way.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. Regular routine will keep you fit. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. Chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out. Loose ends on the academic front will be tied up, as you gear up to give your best. A change of climate is likely to do you a whale of good.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You can be expected to make the right decision in a tricky situation on the professional front. A financial boon is expected and may bring you into big money. Getting ticked off by a parent or family elder may upset you. You can be on the receiving end of somebody’s plot, if you are not careful. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may become a possibility for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! Your concern to get something important done at work will be appreciated by higher ups. You manage to retain perfect health. A family member is likely to come to your aid in something important you are involved in. Higher studies can beckon some and may even get them into a premier institution.

Love Focus: Lover may appear most unaccommodating and may not even do your bidding, so find out why.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

On the professional front, you may be called upon to undertake an important assignment. You may smell a rat in a get-rich-quick scheme and not fall for it. Spouse or someone close is likely to make the day immensely entertaining. Travelling with friends will be fun. A property that is legally yours may be contested by someone close. Academically, you are likely to excel.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lady luck favours you on the romantic front, when you get to meet the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Apprehensions about the efficacy of your ideas may keep you from making any quick decisions. Help people out as much as you can as monetarily you face no problems. A family dispute will get amicably resolved. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. Someone’s company on the academic front will help infuse some excitement in your life.

Love Focus: You may need to take positive steps to bring romance back into your life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Good investment choices are likely to come your way and help multiply your money. You may enjoy yourself at work more than usual today, because of the changed environment. Negligence on the health front is to be avoided. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness at home. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Investing during the auspicious days is likely to multiply returns. Someone is likely to take you into confidence over a confidential matter and ask your advice. Total support of a family member may be required in sorting out a domestic matter. A lot of travelling is foreseen in official capacity. A family youngster is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with partner is possible and will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Businesspersons will manage to seize an opportunity to seal a lucrative deal. Good health is assured. Monetary front remains unfavourable. A marriage proposal for the eligible may be under active consideration. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front. Your own generous nature may bring out the best in someone close.

Love Focus: Efforts will help make things brighten up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those new on the job will get the opportunity to impress higher ups. Health remains satisfactory for those regular in workouts. Wasteful expenditure needs to be curbed at all costs, if financial health is to be restored. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. Admission to a prestigious institute may become a reality for some.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Those browsing the marriage market are likely to get the mate of their dreams.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some of you may need the help of a financial expert for proper investments. Marketing people may not get any worthwhile business, despite excessive footwork. Designing a fitness programme according to your lifestyle will work in your favour. Some of you can expect good advice from someone close on an important matter. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Getting involved with someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will manage to emerge unscathed from a financial problem. Deft handling of a situation at work will prevent complications. You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with someone close today. Keep travel options open-ended. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult. You may find yourself in a contemplative mood today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Winning over the one you love will be a lot easier by opening up your heart to him or her.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON