Capricorn Horoscope Today:Daily Predictions,May 20, '22 states, promising career

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

The future of your career appears to be promising. You may be promoted to a higher position. Your health may continue to be fine. Physical activity and dietary changes are likely to have a favourable impact on your overall wellbeing. Your pleasant love life is likely to progress to the next level. Some of you may want to start a family. However, your domestic front may not be very bright. Your family may not agree with your decisions. Relatives are likely to obstruct your progress. Your financial condition may be precarious right now. Spending excessively without considering emergency requirements may result in a crisis. A road trip with friends may be fun. Before making a commitment you may need expert advice on property concerns. To achieve desired academic result, students need to pull up their socks.

Capricorn Finance Today For a short time, you are likely to be left cash-strapped. However, you may have sufficient reserves to meet your requirements. Your financial situation may remain satisfactory. You might be able to spend some money on yourself.

Capricorn Family Today If you do not give time to your loved ones, you may drift away from them. You may have to make yourself available to enjoy family life. Arguments and conflicts may keep the domestic atmosphere tensed and stressful.

Capricorn Career Today On the professional front, your sincere efforts are likely to pay off. For some youngsters, promising new job prospects are on the horizon. Those in the marketing profession are likely to receive recognition on the social media.

Capricorn Health Today Changes in your lifestyle are likely to have a positive impact on your health. Your energy levels may be at an all-time high. Cycling and weight-training exercises may help you stay fit and healthy.

Capricorn Love Life Today Prioritizing your partner’s needs is likely to bring the two of you closer together. Mutual trust and intimacy are most likely to develop between the two of you. For eligible bachelors, marriage may be on the cards soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON