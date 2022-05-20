Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Daily Prediction, May 20, 2022 states, no promotion

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Your day may start on a slow note. You may experience a sluggish pace on your professional front. Under stressful conditions, you might not be able to provide the finest outcomes. Your family members may not be in the best of moods. Fun activities with them may aid in restoring domestic harmony. Your financial situation may be a little precarious as expenses rise. You may end up in debt due to impulsive purchases. Your health may need care. Your mental wellbeing is likely to deteriorate as a result of stress. A good night’s sleep may help you recover faster. Miscommunication in your love life may cause rifts. Make a concerted effort to win your partner’s affection. A short trip outside may serve as a stress-reliever for some. Property concerns may need close scrutiny. Students are likely to take senior counsel to do well in tests.

Sagittarius Finance Today You are likely to lose money as your new business may not take off successfully. Old debts are likely to pile up. Surplus wealth from unexpected sources may have to be used in times of a cash crunch.

On the financial front, investments made in the past in lucrative schemes may start bringing good returns. A new source of earning is likely to come your way. This may prove to be beneficial for your economic condition.

Sagittarius Family Today Children and elders may both be yearning for your time and attention at home. Do not disregard the demands of your family members. This is likely to create a barrier between you and them. Care for your people and their needs.

Sagittarius Career Today There may be obstacles to overcome at work. Those in the public sector may not have an easy time. Your subordinates may not be of enough help when completing pending assignments. Promotion is likely to be postponed.

Sagittarius Health Today On the health front, those suffering from recurring ailments may not find immediate relief. This may bother you and cause you stress. Calming techniques may improve your concentration and overall wellbeing.

Sagittarius Love Life Today On the romantic front, frequent squabbles with your partner may not bode well for your relationship’s future. Uncertainty may prevail in your love life. To enjoy the blissful ties, resolve all issues patiently.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

