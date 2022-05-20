Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions, May 20, 2022 states, a jovial day

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Your financial situation seems quite stable. You may be able to start a new business with revenues from previous ventures. Your domestic front is likely to be jovial. Your loved ones may be in the mood to celebrate your accomplishments. Your romantic life is improving. After a long gap, you may be able to enjoy some quality time with your partner. You may arrange a romantic retreat for the two of you. Your work life, on the other hand, may be a little challenging. You might not be able to hold your head up in the face of adversity. You need to toughen up. Although your health may be causing problems, quick treatment may rid you of minor ailments. Some of you may be given an all-expenses-paid vacation to a foreign country. Right now may be the ideal time to buy property. Profits are anticipated. Students may require assistance in order to appear for entrance exams.

Aquarius Finance Today On the economic front, your status is likely to remain strong. You might stumble upon an additional source of income to help you pay off debts. Previous investments are likely to begin to pay off handsomely.

Aquarius Family Today On the domestic front, your actions may come under criticism. Allowing your disrespectful behaviour to stand in the way of a happy family life may not be a good idea. Maintain your cool under pressure to keep the homely peace.

Aquarius Career Today On the job front, exciting new options may come your way. However, you may not be able to fully utilize them. Rushing into things is likely to backfire. Make careful choices while selecting a career path that appeals to you.

Aquarius Health Today Work schedules that are too hectic may exhaust your body. You are likely to engage in light exercise to maintain your energy levels. Changes to your diet are likely to benefit both your body and mind.

Aquarius Love Life Today On the romantic front, singles looking for an exciting relationship are likely to find love. Couples in a long-term relationship are likely to commit to their partner. You may receive parental consent to settle down.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.co

