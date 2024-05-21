All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 21, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20)

The arrears you had been waiting for long will be received. Your insistence on doing daily workouts is likely to get you positive results on the health front. A job assigned to you at the last moment will be satisfactorily completed. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. You will get the chance to enjoy with friends on a long journey. Profits are likely to accrue for some from a sale of property. Spiritually-minded are likely to follow some traditional religious rites today.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship is likely to materialise for those looking for a mate.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

The financial front is likely to get strengthened as past investments mature. Healthy options chosen by you are likely to bring you a step closer to total fitness on the health front. The initiative taken by you at work will soon get positive returns. This is a good time to start something at home. New drivers are likely to get a chance to go for a long drive. A favourable property decision can be expected by some. Those into spirituality are likely to enjoy an immensely peaceful existence.

Love Focus: A whirlwind romance that some of you are enjoying may be taken to the next level.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, you will hold your own and maintain stability. You are likely to take up meditation or yoga to avoid mental stress. You are likely to make your mark on the professional front. The support of the family will help you in accomplishing your dream. Enjoying the beauty of nature on a vacation is foretold for some. Some of you are likely to make up your mind about buying a property that you had in mind. There is a likelihood of encountering someone interesting on the social front.

Love Focus: This is a favourable day for you when love and praise will be showered upon you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Good earning is foreseen for businesspersons and retail outlet owners. Someone is likely to draw your interest towards physical fitness. Professionals are likely to earn well. Your helping hand on the family front will be greatly appreciated. Travelling and meeting an old relative will be highly appreciated by him or her. Things work out fine for those planning to buy property. Your help on the social front will be greatly appreciated.

Love Focus: Someone you desire will take the initiative of spending time with you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Plans to enhance wealth will succeed and increase your financial strength. You will be able to easily blend a new exercise regimen with your daily routine and benefit. Your sincerity and dedication on the work front is likely to get rewarded. Something new may be acquired for the home by homemakers. Choose your mode of transport carefully for a long journey, if you want to travel in comfort. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house. This is a good day to refresh old contacts on the social front.

Love Focus: You are likely to get immense fulfillment in your current romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A financial venture may get you totally involved. You will need to step up physical activity to retain good health. You are likely to establish yourself firmly on the professional front. Something promised to the family is likely to get fulfilled. Exciting times are foreseen for those out on a vacation. Prospects of owning a house or a flat look bright. Your initiative on the social front is likely to bring you into the limelight.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will get an opportunity to enjoy those romantic moments with partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Excellent day is foreseen for those out to make some money. Health remains satisfactory through diet control and exercising. Routine work on the professional front may begin to bore you, but you will stick it out. Giving quality time to family is indicated today, so expect a highly rewarding time. Travelling to a distant place is foreseen and will be comfortable. Those in real estate business may be in the process of giving finishing touches to a property deal.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours succeed, but you will need to retain the initiative.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Money invested in a scheme is likely to give excellent returns. Good health and positivity is yours for the asking on the fitness front. Your ideas and suggestions will be implemented on the professional front. An invitation for an event or a function from someone important may be received. Travelling will be a pleasure, especially for those going on a long journey. Having own roof over your head may motivate you to think on the lines of buying property. You become more socially in by taking the initiative of meeting people.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will need to wait to get lucky in matters of love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Investing in a money-making scheme can make you laugh all the way to the bank! Something new started on the fitness front is likely to keep you fit and energetic. An assignment completed competently will get into the sights of those who matter. Homemakers will get the opportunity to bring in something new. You are likely to reach sooner than expected at your destination. A social gathering is likely to provide you a welcome change of scene.

Love Focus: If you have planned an outing with lover today, plan it well for things to go smoothly.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Financial front will remain stable and new opportunities may knock at your door. You may get motivated to take up an exercise regimen and benefit on the health front. Doing something right the first time is likely to impress one and all on the work front. Homemakers are likely to implement their ideas on the home front. Some of you can plan a short vacation. Good news on the property front can be expected. You will be appreciated for making things exciting on the social front.

Love Focus: A call from lover brings cheer, so plan out something special.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will find the financial front perking up. Taking up some exercise routine will certainly benefit. Your consistency will help you in creating a niche for yourself on the professional front. A new item is likely to be acquired for the house. Those craving for an outing will get the opportunity. Those looking to buy property are likely to get one at bargain price. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise.

Love Focus: With the significant other off colour, you are likely to remain on your feet on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A financial boon awaits some and promises to bring them into big money. Health remains good as you balance out your diet with physical activity. Much workload is foreseen on the professional sphere, but you will manage everything admirably. On the home front, you will get a grip on what is happening currently around you and turn it in your favour. Chance of meeting a celebrity on a journey is possible. Investments made in property are likely to give handsome returns. Some favourable developments on the social front are foreseen.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you are set to enjoy a good movie or a book together with partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue