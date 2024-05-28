Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 28, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Health remains satisfactory through diet control and exercise. Financial worries are set to disappear, as money flows in. Those highly rated for their skills can expect a favourable day at work. A family gathering is likely to provide you with a chance to meet everyone. You are likely to benefit from a property- related matter. Remaining focused will not prove too difficult for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: A cosy twosome is indicated for those in love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

The condition of those ailing for long may show a marked improvement. Money woes are likely to be over for some. Professional achievements will help in getting you to the next step on the career front. You can enjoy driving around town with friends or relatives. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Steps taken on the property front will be lauded by all.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

A health advice from someone close will help you in coming back in shape. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. You are blessed with God’s gift of applying yourself intelligently to the task at hand. Much caring and sharing at home is likely to keep you happy and contented. Those travelling long distances will find the going smooth and comfortable. Going in for a property at this juncture will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch the eye of someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taking up a fitness course is on the cards and will prove highly beneficial. The financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. Your ideas on the retail front will result in increased footfall. Improvement of the home front may be initiated by some. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. You may get the opportunity to change residence and shift to a better place. You will get the time to consolidate your position on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can get into a romantic mood and plan an evening out.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Your body and spirit crave a break. Luck favours you on the financial front as you come across big money. You are likely to become an indispensable member of a project on the professional front. You will manage to diffuse a tense situation at home. A family friend may take you on an exciting leisure trip. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. A happy situation on the academic front is foretold.

Love Focus: A friend may act as a catalyst in bringing romance into your life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

You will manage to control your urge to binge and eat right. Earning remains steady and will help maintain financial stability. This is an excellent period for you to excel professionally. Those staying separated from the family are likely to get a chance to visit home. Your performance on the academic front will be par excellence. You are generally enjoying life at present and will continue to do so.

Love Focus: Lover’s loving embrace will help you forget your troubles.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. The financial front remains healthy as money comes in a steady stream. Changes made on the professional front promise to make you career-wise upwardly mobile. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. You will be able to buy the property you have been wanting for long.

Love Focus: Old memories may make you feel romantic!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit. Past investments start giving good returns. Your efforts are likely to become profitable soon. You will feel confident enough to take up some important work on the professional front. A celebration can get underway involving the family. Formalities for possession of a house get completed making you its proud owner!

Love Focus: Taking the initiative on the love front is certain to make your romance rock.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

You may start a new exercise routine with total fitness in mind. You will need to tighten your belt on the financial front. Some difficulties on the work front will be successfully tackled. You will do much to bring peace and harmony on the home front. You will succeed in dousing the flames of passion and how!

Love Focus: A journey undertaken by you may prove tiring, but will achieve your objective.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Brown

You will manage to remain in top physical condition. A good day is foreseen for those playing the stocks. Professionally, you are firmly placed in your saddle. Sharing love and togetherness with family is foretold. Somebody’s company will make a journey appear short. Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige. You will find yourself growing from strength to strength on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life will be most exciting as you pull out all the stops!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Home remedy is likely to prove beneficial in containing a minor ailment. Good money management will help stretch your money and save some too. Luck finally smiles on you both on the personal and professional fronts. You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favourable on the home front. A business trip abroad will prove most fruitful. This is an excellent day for anything related to property.

Love Focus: An old romantic interest will make a comeback, brightening your day.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Peach

Exercise promises to keep you in good health. Returns from a property given on rent are likely to add to your wealth. You will finally succeed in finding your rhythm on the academic or professional front. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those on a long-distance travel. A pleasant surprise on the academic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to have a lot of fun with a lover in tow.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red