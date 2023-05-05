Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 5, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Take suggestions of the experienced seriously. Prospects of marriage may brighten the horizon of a long-term relationship. Avoid trusting strangers with your money. Not a very sunny day for dealing in shares. A wrong diagnosis may get you in all sorts of trouble; be careful. Your mild nature impresses all. Adopting a comfortable routine is likely to up your productivity on the professional front.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are set to enjoy the day with gay abandon!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Students can expect to excel in academics or sports. Meeting long-lost friends is on the cards for some. Your bargaining skill saves some precious bucks today. A family elder may need medical attention for thorough check-ups. If you want your way, you will have to enter the good books first of those who matter. Those surveying for accommodation is likely to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, someone arriving from abroad may set your heart aflutter!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Job opportunities materialise for those wanting a better job. Money flows in from a most unexpected quarter. Spending quality time with family may become difficult. Spirituality will provide solace to the troubled mind. Offers on the property front may start coming now. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. Competition on the academic front can only be tackled with hard work, so get on with it.

Love Focus: Lover can be in complaining mode, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Helping out the one you secretly love will help you win his or her trust. A smile is set to make your day, but don’t leave matters only at that! Foreign venture proves rewarding for those in export-import business. A new opening offers many opportunities for those seeking jobs. You may get some more time to complete the given task, so don’t submit shoddy work. Clear your doubts on the first opportunity on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you immense pleasure today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

It may prove difficult to retain your focus on the academic front. A person from abroad or out of town brings good news. You may plan to visit an out of town distant relative in the near future. Money staked in dubious schemes is as good as lost, so be wary. Keeping in touch with someone close will be important. Don’t take too many liberties with someone, as he or she may take offence to it.

Love Focus: Love at first sight is waiting to happen, as you enter a new set-up!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. Money from the property may come to you. Don’t discuss your financial status even with known people. The day holds promise for those going steady. A new neighbour or friend is set to bring positivity into your life. You are likely to take it easy on the work front today. Academic pursuits may become your serious concern. Don’t take your problems to bed.

Love Focus: Partner will find newer ways to appease you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

If you want to make your mark on the social front, keep in touch. Someone may seek your guidance on the academic front. Flawed financial planning can find you in hot water. Writers and those in the allied fields fare well today. The desire for fitness and a good pair of shoes will find you on the jogging track! Pending paperwork concerning the property will be completed. A function can find you ferrying people around.

Love Focus: Your desire for an outing with lover may not be fulfilled as you get embroiled in some pressing matters.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are likely to set your work routine and manage your time well. Someone’s opinions in both your personal and professional life will matter. You may have to prove your mettle in your field of expertise. Exchanging sweet nothings with a partner reinforces mutual trust. An ailment or skin condition, troubling you for a long, may take some more time to disappear. You will be able to spare funds for the upkeep of a property.

Love Focus: Right moves are the need of the hour to woo someone you like.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good earning is indicated for freelancers and consultants. You are likely to adopt a fitness programme that matches your lifestyle. A loan applied for is likely to be sanctioned soon. You will find much comfort on the home front. A countryside trip or a short vacation by road will prove both exciting and rejuvenating. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property.

Love Focus: You may develop feelings for someone of the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your ability to see beyond the obvious is your great strength. Use it to get ahead in your professional career. Don’t take things lightly on the academic front. Splurging on luxuries of life seems a possibility. Those associated with health spa or beauty parlour will find the day profitable. A tip will prove indispensable for those travelling. This is an excellent day for purchasing property.

Love Focus: A member of opposite gender is likely to have the hots for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Gauge the mood of the client, before you go ahead with a deal. Accept, if you are at fault. It will save you a lot of hassles. Don’t involve yourself in the matters of others, as it is not going to be appreciated. A family member may get upset over a trivial issue, but handle him or her with soft gloves. If you loan money to someone, be ready to write it off too. This is an excellent day for purchasing property.

Love Focus: You will need to keep moodiness in check on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Those seeking a job change should weigh the pros and cons carefully. Shop till you drop, but don’t overdo the eating bit. Physical activity will help in countering excesses. Stagnation threatens to make married life boring. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle. Someone’s support on the academic front will prove indispensable.

Love Focus: Search for new ideas to refresh and rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Maroon

