Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 7, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You can waste money in shopping for inessential things. A complicated issue at work is settled to the satisfaction of all, through your efforts. Condition of those not feeling well for some time is likely to improve. Some of you may be busy doing up your place to usher in the festive spirit. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front.

Love Focus: Expect something positive happening on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will get the financial support you seek. Businesspersons will be able to win more deals. Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. There is a likelihood of someone close coming over to your place. You may need to travel at a short notice today. There is a good chance of acquiring a vehicle or a major household item. You are likely to realize soon that self-help is the best help!

Love Focus: You are likely to bring your romantic life back on tracks.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will succeed in stabilizing your financial front. Some perks and incentives can be expected by professionals. You will feel rejuvenated and refreshed just by virtue of keeping yourself active. A most peaceful existence is indicated on the home front. A journey may prove most entertaining. Your hard work and perseverance are finally going to pay rich dividends on the academic front.

Love Focus: Compatibility may become an issue in your married life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some of you are on the verge of becoming financially independent. You will not let your focus waver on the professional or academic front. Precautionary measures need to be taken on the health front. This is the day to start something new at home. Travelling brings luck, so do make the journey contemplated. A good deal on the property front is possible.

Love Focus: Not offering a helping hand to spouse may be resented.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial front will remain as bright as ever as all monetary worries become a thing of the past. Innovative ideas are likely to give you fame. Health wise, you will remain at the peak. Spouse may remain cross with you for something not done. A short trip proves most enjoyable, especially in the company of your near and dear ones. Socially, you will be able to impress one and all.

Love Focus: Growing attraction with an office colleague may turn into a full-blown romance.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Monetary problems are set to vanish. You can be accused of professional impropriety by someone and are at risk of losing face. You may be inclined to get back your fitness by shaking a leg. Calling the shots at home is indicated, as you manage to take certain things in your hands. There is a chance of visiting an interesting place. Planning something big on the social front may be on your mind.

Love Focus: Sharing your feelings with the one you love will give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Things are likely to turn favorable on the financial front, as money flows in. It may become difficult to accept your fault at work, but you can be put on the mat for that. Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. Preparing to receive someone at home may keep you busy, but it will be worth the effort. A fun trip with friends is on the cards. Sports will have special attraction for you today.

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory, but may require attention.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Lavender

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Financially, you will not have much problem in raising capital for a venture. You will find things moving in a positive direction in both personal and professional lives. Health of those unwell is likely to deteriorate and may require extra care. Someone in the family in a complaining mood will be handled well by you. A journey appears to be far from satisfactory. A function or a party may be organized in your honor.

Love Focus: A promise not kept on the romantic front may be resented by lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money flows in as you post good profits on the professional front. This is an excellent time for starting something new on the professional front. Some of you are likely to resume your exercise regimen to come back in shape. A celebration will keep you happily occupied today. A competitive situation on the academic front will see you come out with flying colors.

Love Focus: Those finding a dip in their marital love life are likely to rekindle it.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

An excellent day for profit, as you are likely to attract money like anything today! You will get the chance to implement your plan at work. If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement. A family member may prove most helpful in your hour of need. Someone may persuade you to drive him or her to someplace long way off. Resolving a misunderstanding on the social front will be a load off your chest.

Love Focus: A steady relationship with the one you love is likely on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will make all the right financial moves. Businesspersons will be able to go in for expansion. An ailment affecting you is set to disappear. You may not be too keen to attend a function marking the festive day, but will be compelled to. Plans for overseas travel may be in their final stages, so pack your bags and fly off! Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly for the married.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Coffee

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to manage your finances well to keep things moving smoothly. Coming into notice of those who matter at work through your good performance is possible. Focus on health will keep you fit. A family elder will be most understanding and support you in everything you do. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful.

Love Focus: Tiff with lover is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

