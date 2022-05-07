Virgo Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 7, 2022

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Day may bring you joy on the family front and someone in the family may tie a knot. You may be busy organizing a big party, meeting vendors or wedding planners. This is all about making things organized. You may not be able to devote enough time to your business or pending work on the professional front and it may impact your work, but soon you may find a way to strike a balance between personal and professional life.

Avoid wasting your time in being part of silly fights and arguments with colleagues. Try to invest in deals that may get you good returns in the near future. You may be lucky on the family front. A trip may prove rejuvenating.

How have stars planned the day for you? Read ahead:

Virgo Finance Today

You should think about long-term goals that may help enhance your business and multiply your savings. Some may plan a trip and splurge a bit on comfort, luxury and entertainment.

Virgo Family Today

This is an excellent day on the family front. Homemakers may plan something amazing for family members. Some may shift to new home and enjoy new scenery and neighborhood.

Virgo Career Today

An argument with a senior may turn out messy and make you sick of dirty office politics. You should focus on your professional growth and improve your communication skills to get new work opportunities.

Virgo Health Today

This is a good day on the health front. You may get rid of minor health issue and now its time to ditch junk food in order to maintain good health. Things may be exciting and you may enjoy your life to the fullest.

Virgo Love Life Today

Day may bring mixed results. Your partner may plan a surprise for you, but you may be busy in office work. It may create a tension between you and your partner, but this is for short time.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Indigo

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

