Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 9, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Beware of getting shortchanged in a transaction. Your blunt ways may earn senior’s wrath if you are not careful at work. Someone may be after you to complete a pending work at home. Wanderlust may get the better of you and find you setting out on a long journey. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go-ahead.

Love Focus: Your immature ways can put paid to a romantic evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Chances of contracting a common ailment cannot be ruled out for some. You may feel reluctant to invest in a scheme in a big way. Don’t try to overreach on the work front as it may prove counterproductive. Homemakers can plan on bringing about certain changes on the home front. Opt for public transport today for local travel. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go-ahead.

Love Focus: The moodiness of the lover will need to be tackled with tact.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and in good health. You will be happy to find your financial situation improving. Professionals may find excellent opportunities coming their way today. Some changes at home can be initiated to improve the living conditions. A journey may take more time than you had anticipated. Those trying to sell the property will find the day promising.

Love Focus: You may need to cater to your lover’s mood if you want to enjoy the evening.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. Financial problems that you have been facing up till now will disappear. You will enjoy what you are presently doing on the professional front. Family members may remain off mood and require tactful handling. You may have to put your foot down against a trip you are reluctant to go on. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. Positive steps will help resolve a financial worry bugging you of late. At work, you will be able to impress those who matter with your efficiency. You will need to exercise patience on the domestic front today. Your attempts to draw the attention of someone you love to yourself will succeed. Doubts on the academic front are likely to get clearer by your well-wishers.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours of those looking for love are certain to bear fruit.

Leo

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. A lucrative deal can bring you a lot of money. Those in the IT or hospitality industry will find the day favourable. A celebration can get underway involving the family. A lot of places of tourist attractions may be visited by those out on vacation. You will find things going your way on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may be planning something special for you, so get ready to be surprised.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. You will have enough to invest in the most popular schemes. Winning a lucrative contract is on the cards for some businesspersons. You are in the midst of something special that is happening on the home front. Some of you are likely to get an opportunity to go on a long drive on the highway. Expect your property to remain in demand in the sellers’ market.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. Have money, will spend may become your motto as you start to earn well. A pending man management issue will be competently tackled at work. Some of you may spend the day doing something constructive on the home front. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front. Good preparation will help you forge ahead on the academic front.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you just adore cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Your hands may be itching to splurge, but good sense will prevail. A change of career is indicated for some and will be a step in the right direction. A family youngster is likely to add a feather to your cap on the academic front. Your passion for travel may encourage you to make plans for a short vacation. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Your overbearing nature is likely to put a strain on your relationship.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Safrron

Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige. Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. A payment you had given up as lost may be received. New clients are assured for professionals trying to expand their business. The family will be supportive but do reciprocate in return. You may opt out of a planned out-of-town trip. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest.

Love Focus: Plans on the romantic front may have to be shelved temporarily.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

You will find things getting better on the academic front. Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy among you. Financially, it appears to be a satisfying day with money coming your way. Your work on the professional front is likely to get you due recognition. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. Setting out on a long journey without adequate preparation is not advised. You can be a bundle of nerves on the academic front as you struggle to keep up.

Love Focus: Serious differences may crop up with a partner on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Money via an inheritance or gift is likely for some. A good break on the professional front is likely through effective networking. Joining health-conscious people in daily workouts is likely to keep you fit and energetic. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. You may be compelled to travel against your wishes, but the trip will turn out to be enjoyable.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with your lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver