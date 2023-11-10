All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 10, 2023(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A deal you had been after for long while may come within your grasp. You can find yourself fitter with regular exercises. There is much to be done in a new venture that you have initiated. A family member may add to your prestige by his or her achievements. A drive is likely to prove refreshing for those feeling a bit stressed out. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: Lover will manage to ignite your passions and take romance a step higher.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You will be able to stem wasteful expenditure by sensible budgeting. Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness. Today, you may have to pursue someone to get your work done. Those away from home may apply for leave to be together with family. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Taking the initiative on the romantic front assures total bliss.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will manage to take some positive steps to enhance your wealth. Problems faced on the health front show signs of disappearing completely. Developments on the professional front appear favourable. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. Setting out early will make a long journey comfortable. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength. You may feel a bit reluctant in airing your doubts on the academic front for fear of ridicule.

Love Focus: Good understanding with partner will make for a pleasurable time together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

This is the time when wealth comes to you from several sources. Excellent showing on the academic front is indicated and will help in getting your self- esteem back. Those looking for love are certain to be struck by the cupid’s arrow. Spending time with your near and dear ones is indicated today. You will find the pace of work not to your satisfaction on the professional front. A comfortable journey is foreseen for those travelling out of town.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to be struck by the cupid’s arrow.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Moneywise, you will find yourself in a most comfortable situation. Regular routine will keep you in good health. Professionals may find excellent opportunities coming their way. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. Decision regarding a property related matter may be given in your favour.

Love Focus: Playing hard to get will be the right strategy on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Something you had started previously is likely to bring gains now. Peace and tranquillity are foreseen on the family front. An official trip will turn into a leisure trip, as you mix business with pleasure. Playing your cards well on the academic front is likely to brighten your prospects of doing well. Your focus on wealth will make you find ways to enhance it. Timely action on your part will prevent an old ailment from recurring. Property owned by you may become a great source of pride.

Love Focus: It may be a one-sided affair on the romantic front, as lover remains unresponsive.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Returns from previous investments may get you out of dire straits on the financial front. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition. Don’t take things easy at work, as superiors repose full faith in you. A family member is likely to come to your aid in something important you are involved in. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and is likely to encourage you to sally forth on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to get an opportunity to rub shoulders with the bigwigs of the industry. A pleasant surprise can be sprung by spouse or someone close. An enjoyable trip is on the cards and the weather will make it doubly so. Careful evaluation of the choices gains importance in a property related matter. Steady income is assured for those working on a commission. A balanced diet will be your key to keeping good health.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bring positive results.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Those wanting capital for a new venture will succeed in getting a loan. There is an outside chance of gaining advantage in a professional deal. Interfering nature of someone in the family may make you see red. An exciting journey is on the cards, so get set for a time of your life! Favourable verdict can be expected by those involved in property litigation. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will manage to keep good health.

Love Focus: Your positive contribution to your relationship is likely to make it stronger.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A healthy diet adopted by you may prove unsavoury, but will be excellent for health. Good time management will allow you to double your output at work. A tourist destination may beckon some. You may feel frustrated by not being able to set things right on the family front. An opportunity for buying property can slip through your fingers as you fail to raise the capital.

Love Focus: It will be fun driving to a distant destination with your loved ones in tow.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Showing concern for a family elder will win you the brownie points you so desperately want. Difficulties disappear on the academic front, as you forge ahead. You are likely to take some positive steps to conserve money. Health remains good by remaining active. Those awaiting orders may feel a bit frustrated by the tardy pace. Travelling with family and friends is indicated and will prove lots of fun.

Love Focus: Romance comes your way as the one you are attracted to starts giving positive signals.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Appreciation for something you have achieved at work is likely. Good rent for a property owned by you can be expected. Your performance on the academic front is likely to be of the highest order. Total fitness will be the reward for remaining regular in your workouts. A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her academic performance. The monetary situation is set to improve for some.

Love Focus: Something said in jest may not be digested by a lover and spoil a romantic outing.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

