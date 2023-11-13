All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 13, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Students will be able to concentrate better by improving their study environment. Money comes from unexpected sources to stabilise your financial front. You are likely to take up something you had left midway. Added perks are in store for those recently promoted. A proposal for a joint venture looks promising and can prove a turning point in your business.

Love Focus: Catching the eye of someone you consider attractive is possible on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

You will need to be regular in whatever you have taken up, if you want positive results. Good dietary control will find you fit and energetic. Those in the creative field may need to go all out to beat the competition. Whatever you had hoped for or expected on the academic front is likely to materialise. A business trip will prove fruitful.

Love Focus: Getting a chance to meet someone you have a soft corner for is possible.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Submitting meekly to somebody’s dictates may show up your weakness, so try not to bow down. Hasty investments can cost you dear, if you are not careful. Remain focussed on the academic front. Choosing a healthy lifestyle at this juncture becomes most essential for some. You will manage to find a helping hand on the home front for doing household chores. You will get a chance to go for a long drive in your new vehicle.

Love Focus: It will be ‘happy hours’ all throughout on the romantic front today!

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

You enter a blissful phase of life and remain at peace with yourself. A productive day is indicated in office today. Someone may invite you for a show or event that can keep you happily engrossed. Those preparing for competitive exams must not take it easy. Rejuvenating by taking a break from your daily routine is on the cards. Your monetary situation remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: A passion-filled evening is foreseen, as romantic front brightens.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (July 23-August 23)

A business trip proves immensely successful and brings new opportunities. Playing the stocks may give good returns. A home remedy may prove effective in curing an old ailment. Be fair in all your dealings, keeping personal grudges at bay. At work, it is important not to take the easy way out in a matter that requires deliberation. Your performance on the academic front is likely to steadily improve.

Love Focus: Your wait is over, as the one you love is finally coming over.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Fortune smiles on you on the financial front and add to your wealth. Someone's professional advice need not be taken at its face value. You will continue to enjoy good health through your own efforts. Someone in the family may motivate you to give your best on the academic front. Travel by road will be comfortable. Acquiring property may become a reality soon for some. Your help to someone in his or her upcoming event will be highly appreciated on the social front.

Love Focus: Your extrovert ways manage to attract the attention of the one you desire.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You may paint a rosy picture for yourself, but deep down you know the stark reality. Not doing anything about it may be your undoing. Health wise, go with the advice of knowledgeable people to remain ailment-free. On the academic front, the intensity with which you had progressed towards your goal is certain to take you towards success. Vacation beckons those who look forward to having a good time.

Love Focus: A special treat awaits you on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Family appears supportive of your endeavours. A tough day at work is foreseen on the academic front, as you may be required to put in extra hours. Slow pace of progress of something initiated on the domestic front may frustrate you. Health remains satisfactory. You may invite problems on yourself by taking shortcuts at work. Make efforts to gain more stability in your personal life.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rejuvenating your relationship with partner.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Love and care of parents and family members will help you move ahead.

Some of you may get motivated to achieve perfect health. Good budgeting will help in keeping the expenditure under control. A big project may require total focus and energy. Driving will be fun and will help you meet people you had not met in years. Setting up a new house is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Planning something special is on the cards today on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Financial front remains satisfactory and may encourage you to think out ways to multiply your assets. Family and friends appear most cooperative today. Taking recourse to spirituality will bring peace and tranquillity. Your efforts at work get recognised, so cash in on this development. You will manage to turn a business trip into a jaunt and enjoy it immensely.

Love Focus: Partner's love will warm your heart and keep you aglow.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Have faith in your abilities and you will manage to make your mark. Someone depends upon you to get his or her things done, so don’t shy away from your responsibility. Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. You may be motivated to come back in shape and take some sport or a physical activity. An overseas trip may materialise for some.

Love Focus: Those in love may expect a satisfying time.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Those facing problems on the financial front can expect some relief. Joining a gym or exercise classes is possible for some and will keep them in fine fettle. You may have to contend with a tight schedule on the professional front today. Wedding bells may soon toll for someone eligible in the family. Plans for an exciting trip with friends and family may be put into action today. A property deal is likely to be negotiated and brought within your budget.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your lack of confidence may prevent you from expressing what you actually feel inside.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

