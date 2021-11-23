Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 23

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You have this infinite amount of energy stored up in you and all you need is to channelize and unleash it in the right direction to make the most of your day. Your innovation quality can bring you good returns by investing in a promising property today. Today is a great day to enjoy some quality time with your family. You may have an additional set of responsibilities to fulfil but deal with all of this with your logic and positivity. A morning walk to start the day with positivity and a fresh mind would be a great idea.

Love Focus: You are advised to keep transparency and straightforward communication between you and your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Colour: Rose

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You always crave stability but at times life can be spontaneous and you need to get hold of this dear Taurus. You will have to travel to get your money back from a friend. Don’t plan for a long term investment. Everybody’s opinion and views at home will sync in one direction collectively to make a peaceful environment in the family. You will be acclaimed and rewarded for the efforts taken by you your seniors. You might not feel at your energetic best.

Love Focus: Make your day memorable with your loved one as stars are in favour of you today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

No one can be as flexible and adapt as a true Gemini! You are always going with the flow. You can win a good amount of lottery. But investing in a big asset is not recommended. You will have the best of the day with your siblings and all of the tension between you and them will also get resolved. You will assign an important task to your subordinate and travelling is also indicated by the end of the day. You are likely to remain vigorous and upbeat all day long.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will feel emotionally contented and at peace with your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You are one compassionate and loving soul! Today you can freely invest in long-pending investments without thinking much about the returns. Your children or a young family member may achieve something big and will be applauded. Students will need to focus more on complex and “not so interesting” subjects. You must not surrender to your mood, instead gear up and get out and get some fresh air under the sun.

Love Focus: Your partner is feeling full romantic, and you won’t have time to spend with them because of your strict schedule.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You have this overpowering self-assurance quality that will help you win today and you will still make the most of it by your diligent nature. Even the stocks and investments which were previously running in losses will come under a stable situation. Today you will get a unique chance to do something crazy and exciting for your family, especially your children if you have. Don’t rush to manage and finish off tasks early as it won’t bring good results. With so much work to complete, you might feel a little dull and hazy.

Love Focus: You would not be able to give the due time and attention to your spouse and this might lead to a small misunderstanding between you and your partner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Purple

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Dear Virgo, we know you are born perfectionists but sometimes you get to loosen up a bit and be free of all worldly inhibitions. Use your wise intellect and make the most of it by predicting better investments with good returns for the future. Today, you will get all the pampering that you need in order to feel loved and cared for. Don’t take too much stress. You might feel overburdened and stressed to complete and accomplish so much in a single day.

Love Focus: Your partner will feel attracted to your magnetizing aura and will plan something romantic for you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Dear Libra, nobody maintains the perfect balance of work, personal life and social life better than you. It is not a great day for your real estate and property dealings. Take the advice of elders before making any big decision. You may also have the support of your co-workers and superiors. Lethargy will want you to stick to the bed for the entire day. But your busy schedule can’t afford it. Students will perform outstandingly well today.

Love Focus: Things can turn a little problematic if you speak of the future together because of the difference in opinion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You are known to have excellent focus, vision and determination and this takes you to be successful in almost every field that you take up. Don’t be overly sceptical and take up the opportunities that may come. On your domestic front, things seem to be joyous and peaceful. The situation at the workplace can get out of control if you do not keep calm and prioritize your important and less important work accordingly. Doing yoga will help to feel better.

Love Focus: If you have been waiting for a long-time commitment from your partner, you may get lucky today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Today is a great day to enjoy all the liberty that this day will offer. Good news if you are in business, you might crack a deal with an international client. Your spouse will surprise you by being over diligent and responsible. If you have been thinking about a new course or a new hobby, get yourself enrolled today. Do some yoga and take a stroll on the terrace if feeling to get some fresh air. Things will go on as in your daily routine on every other front.

Love Focus: Today, you will enjoy the unconditional support and love of your partner or spouse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are driven with the passion of achieving all your dreams under the sky and making them your living reality. You shall use your imaginative side today and contemplate what all assets are bringing you the desired benefit or not. You are occupied and everything is mixed up in your head. You may feel a little too over the top ambitious for your career goals today. At the beginning of the day, you will have all energy of the world, but as the day will proceed, you will start feeling lazy.

Love Focus: Today your partner or spouse is at another energy level and you might not have the time and potential to match up with them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are exceptionally optimistic and self-reliant and this is what makes you a true Aquarius tribe. Today, no investing mantra shall be applied to all assets, such as property, stocks and jewellery. An elderly person in the family might need your attention for their ill health. You will be appreciated and given credit for all the efforts that you have put in lately by your seniors. Some strenuous physical activity in the evening time is also forecasted.

Love Focus: Your partner will leave no stone unturned to make this day a memorable one for you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Today don’t take things to your heart and be the chilled out person that you truly are. Focus more on your savings, and think about ways to increase them in future. If you have children, you will be proud of their outstanding performance. Promotion is expected for already employed individuals. Don’t skip your daily workout routines in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Don’t strain your eyes too much watching the screens all day long.

Love Focus: Your spouse will be in a good romantic mood and you will make the most of it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.