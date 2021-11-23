Pisces Daily Horoscope for Nov 23: Enjoy the romantic air

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

What a gracious and emotionally aware personality you are, my dear Pisces! You are a freedom lover person and abide by the philosophy of “Live and Let Live”. But, people can’t match up with your intellect level and frequently and end up misjudging you and your intentions. Today don’t take things to your heart and be the chilled out person that you truly are. You are other people’s pain healer but today it is time to be a little selfish and think about your selfish goals as it is the need of the hour.

Pisces Finance Today

Keep plenty of cash in your pocket if going out, otherwise there is a possibility that you might face some cash crunch today. Focus more on your savings, and rule out ways to increase it in future. In business, you can have an excellent opportunity coming your way.

Pisces Family Today

Married life will have all the peace and calm. If you have children, you will be proud of their outstanding performance. You might also get some unexpected blessings of an elderly person paying you a visit today.

Pisces Career Today

If you have been unemployed from a long time waiting for your dream job, today you may get it. Promotion is expected for already employed individuals. Travel is also forecasted, you may have to travel to another city work related.

Pisces Health Today

Your health will have no issues and it will remain satisfactory. But don’t skip your daily workout routines in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Don’t strain your eyes too much watching the screens all day long.

Pisces Love Life Today

Today, you will experience all the love of the world from your partner. Your spouse will be in a good romantic mood and you will make the most of it. It is best advised to plan a trip together this weekend to make things all the smoother and better.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Forest Green

Birthday Thought

Nov: 23

Your ruling influences no. is 5 and the planet Mercury. You dislike a laidback approach and would like to speedily implement your projects and plans. You will be full of beans throughout the year. Financially, it will be a good year for you. Some of you can expect to inherit ancestral property. May, July, September and December will be fruitful year for you.

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026