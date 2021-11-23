Cancer Daily Horoscope for Nov 23: Be mindful!

CANCER (Jun 22- Jul 22)

You are one compassionate and loving soul! But, today you will have frequent mood swings today as you might feel a certain sense of worry. And, you are advised to keep your calm and don’t stress much because a wonderful day is predicted by your stars. You love to love and be loved and today you will feel both in a grand manner. You are going to enjoy some memorable time with your partner, but be mindful of your mood swings and don’t end up hurting their feelings.

Cancer Finance Today

You always seek security and so it is with finance also. Today you can freely invest in long pending investments without thinking much about the returns. There is also a possibility of your owed money coming back to you from your friend.

Cancer Family Today

You will get a great teaching from an elderly member in the family. It is a great day to exchange your ideas and opinions with your family members. Your children or a young family member may achieve something big and will be applauded.

Cancer Career Today

Your hard work and efforts are going to reap you the much-deserved rewards to you now. Your seniors will appreciate your contribution and credit you for your performance. Students will need to focus more on complex and “not so interesting” subjects.

Cancer Health Today

Because of your mood swings, you may feel a little lethargic and not interested in taking part of any physical activity. However, you must not surrender to your mood, instead gear up and get out and get some fresh air under the sun.

Cancer Love Life Today

Your partner is feeling full romantic, and you won’t have time to spend with them because of your strict schedule. This might result in a little tension between you both. But worry not surprise them in evening and all will be fine.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Red

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

