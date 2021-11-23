Leo Daily Horoscope for Nov 23: Be patient & don't rush

LEO (July 22- Aug 23)

Dear Leo, you are a born leader. You cannot work under someone who is not as competent as you are. For you, you are your own king. But at times, you are required to surrender to the harsh realities of life and today is one of those days for you. But you have this overpowering self assurance quality which will help you win today as well and you will still make the most of it by your diligent nature. Let’s find out what are stars have in plan for you:

Leo Finance Today

Finance wise, today you will experience stability. Even the stocks and investments which were previously running in losses will come under stable situation. Don’t invest or plan in new ventures or assets. Just sit back, relax and observe the market trend today.

Leo Family Today

Today you will get a unique chance to do something crazy and exciting for your family, especially your children if you have. Taking your kids out at an adventurous play station will be a great idea. Night time will bring in more positivity and joy in family.

Leo Career Today

Some important and pending tasks at work will keep you occupied for long at work. Students can expect some additional tasks to complete on time. Don’t rush to manage and finish off tasks early as it won’t bring good results.

Leo Health Today

With so much of work to complete, you might feel a little dull and hazy. But, going out for a stroll, maybe after lunch or dinner will make you feel refreshed and energized for the day. Don’t strain your eyes too much.

Leo Love Life Today

You would not be able to give the due time and attention to your spouse and this might lead to a small misunderstanding between you and your partner. Your partner may feel a little detached with you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Dark Purple

