Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 29, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Careers for people born in Aries may be flourishing. A guaranteed approach to improve family ties is to host a gathering at home. Spending money sensibly will help you save a lot of money. When the weather changes, health problems can occur. Travel plans made by Aries locals may need to be changed due to bad weather. Most property disputes can be settled amicably between the parties without court intervention. The possibility of starting higher education overseas may be reason for joy for certain Aries students. Read Aries Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

Also Read Career Horoscope Today

Love focus: Emotional problems can happen if you don't give your relationship adequate time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus natives could be gifted with a strong physical condition and a plenty of confidence. Gains from a variety of sources might enable you to keep a healthy bank balance. However, Taurus residents may currently feel a little anxious at home. There may be various opportunities for you to prove your value at work, which could ultimately result in a promotion. Only travel if you are prepared to dedicate yourself to an extended journey. The property's legal issues will probably be resolved swiftly. Read Taurus Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

Love focus: You will thoroughly receive love and support from your partner.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

If Geminis explore the arts, numerous avenues may open professionally. If your finances hold up, you may be able to expand your firm and boost profits. Gemini may have extra time for their families. It's probable you'll have average health. Your digestive system may cause you concern. Your journey may take time to plan. You'll do well when buying or selling an ancestral home. Geminis preparing for tough exams may do well. Read Gemini Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Love focus: The odd behaviour of your significant other may stress your relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today will be a productive day for Cancerians. It's possible that your spirits will rise as you tick off one success after another. Your family life could continue to be beautiful, full of love, warmth, and happiness. It's possible that native Cancers will see an increase in their income from a variety of sources. Try to refresh your relationships. Get ready to have a great time, for your long-awaited vacation will soon arrive. Borrowing money to buy a home shouldn't be a problem for you. Read Cancer Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love focus: Your love life might be on the verge of coming to a halt.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos may experience all-day good health. There is a good probability that your financial situation may be ideal at this moment. If you choose, you can continue to be the family's go-to person. To get known for your problem-solving abilities, you might need to put in a little extra effort. Making travel plans at this time is not advised. Transactions in real estate should be successful. If Leo locals develop a more sympathetic personality, they may have more success in social situations. Read Leo Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

Love focus: You and your significant other appear to be on the verge of getting tied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgo natives have a probability of getting promoted. It's expected that you'll keep your perfect health. Yet, your financial situation could be unstable. You can experience tension today as you interact with your family. Maybe going on a vacation would help you relax. Take advantage of the chance to reconnect with oneself. Property conflicts are likely to have favourable resolutions. Students from Virgo may find assistance from more seasoned peers. Read Virgo Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

Love focus: It's possible that your romantic future has some exciting possibilities.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Those born in the sign of Libra may still be in excellent health today! Your managerial abilities will enable you to excel at work. Take advantage of any opportunities that present themselves if you're having financial difficulties. There may be conflict between close family members. Most likely, today is a good time to go sightseeing. It's possible that the selling of your home won't proceed as anticipated. The field of their choice may be open to Libra pupils who put forth the necessary effort in school. Read Libra Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love focus: The love of your life will probably find you shortly.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A smooth working day is possible for Scorpios. Your bravery and capacity for taking chances may be strengths in the workplace. Your long-term investments in land or vehicles are probably going to pay off. Nevertheless, Scorpio inhabitants, it's crucial to pay great attention to your health. In contrast, travelling with friends can have the potential to be a time of regeneration and relaxation. Your normal life at home might be disturbed. Legal property issues may require significant consideration. Scorpio students may excel in the classroom. Read Scorpio Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

Love focus: Your romantic possibilities may deteriorate. Partner may behave hastily if ignored.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarius natives may prosper in their family endeavours. Your money is in good shape, so you may rejoice. With a good diet, frequent exercise, and meditation, it is feasible to maintain your fitness. Your work life could suffer if you give in to laziness. Viewing the world could be a rewarding experience. Unresolved property disputes could be resolved to everyone's satisfaction. Sagittarius students may be disappointed if they're denied foreign school admittance. Read Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

Love focus: A wedding bell may be in the future for some Sagittarians.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

When it comes to your physical health, you'll probably give spiritual healing a try. The home front is undoubtedly very rewarding for Capricorn locals. You won't experience any problems at work. Your financial status won't alter but they remain stable. Even short-term international travel will induce feelings of relief and serenity. No chance for real estate professionals to become wealthy. Future tests will go well for Capricorn students. Read Capricorn Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love focus: Capricorns, your love life is going to be dynamic and fascinating.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those born under the Aquarius sign might be able to maintain their comfortable financial status. New experiences and a renewed emphasis on self-care could help you maintain a healthy body and mind. Native Aquarius people may find peace and stability with their family members. On the other hand, professional difficulties are constantly a possibility. Taking a journey by yourself is also a possibility. Investing in property may help you become more financially secure and less hectic. Read Aquarius Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

Love focus: You and your sweetheart may flirt with the idea of getting married soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces can expect a good day. There's a chance you'll visit long-lost relatives, which may perk up your home. You may be financially secure enough to spend generously. You shouldn't dismiss better opportunities that could boost your career. Participating in sports can help you maintain a healthy weight and enhance your fitness and strength. Only travel if necessary. Pisceans should make money in real estate. Academic success is likely for Pisces students. Read Pisces Daily Horoscope Prediction for November 29 2022

Love focus: You will experience feelings that can lead to a deeper connection with your partner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON