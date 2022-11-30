Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 30, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You'll feel energised and active today. Take a vacation with your loved ones and escape the daily grind. If you want to see brighter days for your career, put all your effort into what you do. Take your time while making financial decisions. You can try your luck in the real estate industry and make money from it.

Love focus: Your romantic life will not be exciting but stable.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

You ought to look after your health. Your professional life is going to take off. There may be a rift in your family's relationship for any cause. But you'll also discover how to solve the problem. Your financial situation is sound. Avoid planning any long travel. Before deciding on real estate, you should also consider your options. Overall, as you move on with your everyday tasks, you can achieve success.

Love focus: You can engage in heated debates with your partner, which will make you feel stressed.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your energy level is high, and your health is excellent today. Your business acumen and professionalism are both strong. Today, stay away from any form of real estate transactions because they might lead to unavoidable issues. Pay close attention to family matters. You're in charge of your finances. Planning an outing with your buddies today is a great idea. Overall, today will be a good day Geminis!

Love focus: A fantastic opportunity to spend quality time with your significant other is coming your way.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your financial situation may appear to be slightly deteriorating right now. Your good health is a result of your reasonable routine. The seniors are delighted with you because of your hard work and dedication at work. Take the much-needed rest and engage in some detoxifying activities. Your mental state will improve, and your health will change. A journey overseas is planned. Real estate trading will bring you success. Cancerian students can struggle on the upcoming tests.

Love focus: You might get to spend some time with your significant other.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The kind of employment you have been looking for will eventually become available. Your family members will lack positive attitude towards you. Your financial troubles are going to end. You're in excellent health as well. Consider taking a rain check on any planned travel. Think twice before making any investments because they could be detrimental.

Love focus: You can get an exciting surprise from your beloved today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Now is the time to concentrate on eating well to improve your health. You may make significant purchases since your finances are in order. It's possible that today at work you won't receive the kind of acknowledgment you want. But your family will provide you with a lot of support. You can organise a mountain tour. Investing in old, unfinished real estate deals is also a smart idea today. Waste of time could be detrimental; thus, Virgo natives should avoid it.

Love focus: Your love and attachment towards your companion will grow stronger.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will hear many encouraging words from your seniors today. You have a happy, stable family life. To stay hydrated, consume more fruits and water. Those that are prepared to launch a business in the future will benefit. You will gain advantages if you are willing to sell a property you own. You will love it, Librans, if you plan your international journey. Overall, you'll succeed in all you want to do right now.

Love focus: Stress can be a dominating factor in your relationship. Stay calm.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You'll feel wonderful and be in great shape today. With your sound financial situation, your plan to purchase an expensive item may succeed. Today, your supervisor has some wonderful words of praise for you. Whenever family issues arise, maintain your calm. While local travel is possible, foreign travel may be tough now. The possibilities are not in your favour, so don't even consider dealing with any property issues.

Love focus: Your companion knows what you like. Be ready to receive a surprise.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may have a gloomy work environment today. You might develop an emotional bond with your family members. There are countless opportunities to make a sizable sum of money. If you're trying to lose weight, a brisk walk will help you lose a few more pounds. Today is a wonderful day to close real estate deals. Prepare yourself for an exciting journey that is planned for you.

Love focus: Even if your day doesn't go exactly how you and your loved one intended, you will still have fun.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you'll experience a special kind of connection with your family. Avoid making any travel-related plans at all costs. To preserve healthy heart health, stay away from fatty foods. You can pay off your prior bills right now. Deals on real estate are in your favour. Your co-workers could show you less encouragement. If you are looking for some repair work, go ahead.

Love focus: You and your beloved will enjoy a dance night. Have fun!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It would be wise to invest in a possible property today. Concerns about money are at a minimum. Family-related conflicts should be avoided today. Given your incredible health, you are ready to compete at the highest level in any sporting event. Before making travel plans, check the weather else it can lead to plan cancellation.

Love focus: Get ready to experience a thrilling long drive with your companion.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are in excellent physical and mental health, and you will have a good day. Maybe your career doesn't take off. You feel satisfied and self-assured physically. Engage in real estate transactions today to generate income. Regarding your finances, you are quite solid. Together with your friends, you can go on a flight.

Love focus: You can face trust issues with your beloved today, but they won’t matter later.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

