Leo Horoscope Today, November 30, 2022: Abundant luck coming soon

Published on Nov 30, 2022 12:06 AM IST

Horoscope Today for November 30 to read the daily astrological prediction for Leo. Your monetary issues are about to get resolved.

Leo Daily Horoscope Today for November 30,2022: Abundant luck is on your side today.
Leo Daily Horoscope Today for November 30,2022: Abundant luck is on your side today.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Abundant luck is on your side today. Whatever you put your mind to will see the broad daylight. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you will finally find the kind of work you have been looking for. The workspace will satisfy all your needs. You won’t feel pressurized or tired because you like what you do and you find the work wholesome. Gone are the days when you had to drag yourself out of the bed to go working. The members in your family are completely inspiring today. They will motivate you to do better things in life. Your monetary issues are about to get resolved. Your health is doing great too. Understand the priorities in your life. Your family deserves to have all your attention and care. The stalled process will now be resolved. Avoid spending money in junk foods or unnecessary items. By doing that you are wasting your money as well as your health. If you are planning to go for a trip, do a rain check.

Leo Health Today

You are glowing like the star and blooming like the flower today. Your health feels lively and vigorous. Thank your dedication towards health care.

Leo Finance Today

Your bank balance is the ultimate reward for your dedication towards your work. Within a few amount of time you have managed to grow the numbers and better your lifestyle. Go easy on your money and plan on your savings.

Leo Profession Today

This is a very crucial time for the students. There will be innumerable opportunities hovering over your head. You need to stay focused and grab the chance once you see it.

Leo Family Today

Your family is proud of you. They might not always say it to your face but they keep you in the higher grounds. You are a virtuous child for your parents and they take full pride in it.

Leo Romance Today

There are moments where we look at our partner and thank our lucky starts for making this happen. You will feel the same today. The admiration towards your partner will grow today due to the effort they put into the relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

sun signs astrology horoscope today daily horoscope zodiac horoscope leo
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
