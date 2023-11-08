All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 8, 2023(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Financial restructuring is the need of the hour for those expanding business. Some of you will have an interesting time interacting with friends and relations. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. Some more efforts will be required on the academic front and you will be quite up to it. It is best not to go for a drive with friends as the stars don't appear favourable. Taking up some physical sport will be a good idea for draining your excess energy.

Love Focus: You can feel attracted to someone at work.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Those seeking peace and quiet on the family front will get a chance to relax and rejuvenate. You are likely to pay much more for an item that could have been purchased for much cheaper. Something that you have started on the health front is likely to bring positive results. Finishing pending work may keep some busy on the professional front. Verdict about some immovable property is likely to be in your favour. Things brighten up for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by your partner.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A trip may materialize for youngsters and prove most entertaining. Mistakes and glitches at work threaten to affect your peace of mind. Meeting someone on the family front may bring forth happy memories of yesteryears. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. Your performance on the academic front remains good. You will find ways to earn an extra buck and consolidate your financial front. Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health.

Love Focus: You may get tempted to draw the attention of a member of the opposite gender to yourself.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

There is much to do on the work front today, so tighten your belt. Adding to your wealth by some other means is indicated. Those suffering from an ailment can expect fast relief. You may plan on an exciting overseas journey and enjoy your heart out. The value of property owned by you is likely to escalate, so expect good returns to flow in. Someone's suggestion on the social front may prove a boon for the eligible in the marriage market. Losing cool on a trivial issue at home cannot be ruled out. You may have to be prompt in seizing an initiative on the career front to succeed.

Love Focus: You will manage to rekindle your love life and find it immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Regular exercise may become a necessity for some. You may not find time for romance today, as work keeps you totally occupied. You may take the responsibility of accompanying someone on an out-of-town journey. Some of you can be lauded for good performance on the academic front. The financial situation is likely to improve for some. You may take the responsibility of accompanying someone on an out-of-town journey.

Love Focus: You may not find time for romance today, as work keeps you totally occupied.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You can devote a part of your office hours to career planning. A home remedy is likely to work wonders for an ailment. You may add to your assets by buying property. This is the right time for you to spread your wings and soar high on the academic front. The financial situation is likely to improve for some. A family elder will be most understanding and even encourage you to pour your heart out. Bottlenecks resulting in traffic jams will be difficult to avoid for those undertaking a journey today.

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feelings will be fully reciprocated by lover.

Lucky Number: 18 Lucky

Colour: Maroon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Some of you may plan to buy property. Your performance at work is appreciated. Those out of shape will be able to muster enough willpower to achieve fitness. This is an excellent time to go on a vacation with family and friends. Students will excel by providing full focus to the work at hand. You will feel immensely proud at the success of someone close. You are likely to get a good price for a rented accommodation. Someone at home may not let you exercise your authority and this can make you frustrated.

Love Focus: You get to enjoy a stable love life. Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A property issue can take an ugly turn, but don't let it go the legal way. A balanced diet will keep you in shape. Domestic workload will not allow you the peace and quiet that you seek. A pat on the back by a senior is likely to make your day. Those embarking on an overseas vacation can expect an exciting time. Someone may support you in your endeavors on the academic front. Some developments on the social front will be to your liking. You are likely to reach an amicable solution in a dispute with someone on the financial front.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Distractions and disinterest may become the bane of your professional or academic performance. Financially, you are likely to go from strength to strength. A change of diet will help in achieving fitness. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. Some of you are likely to perform well in a competition. Forces pulling you in different directions can leave you befuddled and hamper your own judgment. A fulfilling love life is foreseen for the married. Possession of a property may come into your hands.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan an outing together on the sly.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Someone is likely to appreciate your contribution on the professional front. An education loan is likely to be sanctioned. Energy drinks and health foods will prove beneficial for those who have taken up a fitness regimen. A trip may be undertaken to meet someone special. Prime property owners may enjoy a special status in their circle. Your fierce independence will not let you consider the advice of your spouse on the home front. Things go perfectly on the academic front, as you manage to double your efforts to improve performance.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts will find the day lucky.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Chance of going on a vacation brightens as leave is granted. Cold calling is likely to get some positive results for salespersons. Family is likely to be your focus today and will give you immense joy. A property issue may go the legal way and cause problems. You will be able to regain lost ground on the academic front to come to par with the rest. People around you are likely to become your well-wishers as you extend monetary help to them. Recovery is foreseen for those ailing.

Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love.

Lucky Number: 22 Lucky

Colour: Pink

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You can take up a fight on behalf of a colleague, but it may go against you. Problems on the health front will need to be addressed promptly if you want to remain healthy. The home front may appear to be in a state of neglect and engage you big time. A new deal is likely to come through and give you a taste of success. Students can excel in academics and take a step closer to their goals. Previous savings are likely to come in handy now.

Love Focus: Love works as an antidote to everyday tensions.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

