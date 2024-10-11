Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 11, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 1. (Freepik)

A balanced diet will find you hale and hearty. Steady income from savings may come in handy for your child’s tuition. Professional scene looks favourable, but may totally involve you. Changes on the home front are likely to be welcomed by all. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. Good returns from property are indicated for some. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: There will be something to cheer about on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. You will need to mobilise your resources to ward off a financial crunch. Day augurs well for those running their own business. You are likely to achieve much satisfaction in catering to a family elder. Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. Those trying for a suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

You are likely to come in shape through workouts. You will be able to raise finances for buying something essential. This is a good day for a professional venture as luck remains on your side. If pleasure is your motive, then home is the place for you. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Good returns from property are indicated for some. You are likely to focus on planning your career path.

Love Focus: Expect wholehearted support from lover today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Need may arise to change your daily routine, as fitness becomes your aim. Things may move at snail’s pace where recovery of loan is concerned. You will need to take a good grip of a situation at work before you proceed further. Celebrating an event or someone’s success cannot be ruled out. An exciting evening out is on the cards and will prove immensely enjoyable. Acquiring a flat or a house becomes a reality for some.

Love Focus: Soft corner for a workplace colleague shows signs of turning into romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Changed diet will help in coming back in shape. Back payments received are likely to beef up your bank balance. You are likely to be recognised for your efforts on the professional front. Enjoying togetherness with family is indicated and will keep you in high spirits. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. A property matter will be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: You will succeed in impressing the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

Taking up a regular fitness routine will help you get into shape. A helping hand from those financially well off is likely. Things start looking brighter on professional front. Organising a family get-together cannot be ruled out. Travel to a distant place is foreseen for some. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved. You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those romantically inclined can expect the day to rock!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. A lucrative deal will be clinched despite tough competition. Your lack of focus and persistence at work may be noted by seniors. Family may rally behind you to implement something big on the domestic front. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous. Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property. An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise.

Love Focus: Those engaged to get married are set to enjoy an extended courtship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Maroon

An assignment submitted on the academic front may come in for praise. You will be able to manage your finances commendably. This is the time to play your winning card on the professional front. You may get sidelined on the social front, if you don’t interact. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender may show a keen interest in you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! A new purchase can find you on Seventh Heaven! An issue that is worrying you on the professional front will resolve itself. Family get-together will give you a chance to mingle with cousins and other relatives. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. This is not the right day to deal in property. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and communication skills will floor the love of your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

A home remedy will come in handy for an ailment nagging some for long. You can expect the money loaned to someone to be returned. Some of you can be invited overseas for lecture or consultancy. Those separated from home can feel homesick today. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. You will be able to promote your cause most convincingly on the academic front.

Love Focus: The one you love may become incommunicado for no rhyme or reason.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Health remains satisfactory as you remain regular in your workouts. A profitable day is foreseen for jewellers or those dealing in gold. Your efforts at work will be recognised and add to your reputation. A call from office may put paid to your weekend plans with family. A family get-together or an outing will prove exciting. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front.

Love Focus: There is a risk of losing the affections of lover, if you are not careful.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Beige

Starting an exercise routine will help you in overcoming lethargy. Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. You are likely to be given a prestigious task that can add a feather to your cap. Attending a family do with lover in tow is not advisable as of now. Stress and tensions may make some visit a place of religious significance soon. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Your childish approach can put off lover and thwart to your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron