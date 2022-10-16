Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 16, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Some of you may need to cut corners for repaying a loan. Those slogging on the professional front may crave a relaxed atmosphere. A family outing may need to be given a miss due to prior commitment. Undertake long-distance travel today. On the academic front, you are likely to become one of the achievers.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Your monetary condition remains satisfactory, but still, you may not find inner satisfaction. Your popularity both on the personal and professional fronts is on the rise. You will keep your near and dear ones happy by devoting extra time to them. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation.

Love Focus: You are likely to improve your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. An overseas partnership will bear fruit and help expand business. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness at home. Difficulties related to a project may keep you involved, but you will manage to find a way out. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to invite you over today for a cosy two-some!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. A task you are expected to complete at work may require outside assistance. Those trying to make a new beginning may face unanticipated hurdles. A lot of travelling is foreseen in an official capacity. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with a lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. A promotion is on the cards for the uniformed personnel or those in private sector. Irregular eating may not be in your favour. Some turbulence on the domestic front is in store, but don't escalate matters. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety.

Love Focus: Ego clash with lover is likely and threatens to turn the relationship sour.

Lucky Number: 3, 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee, Golden Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. Focused approach is what you require to make your mark on the professional front. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. You may have to get around a grouchy elder, if you want a tension-free life. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue & Turquoise

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will feel on the top of the world today as far as health is concerned. You may have to think up some new ideas for increasing earning. There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. You can be on the receiving end of somebody’s plot, if you are not careful.

Love Focus: Love and passion can dominate your mind today, so plan on a most happening evening!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Chance of profiting from something you have thought of is possible, but not without efforts. Remain careful at work, as you can fall prey to the conspiracies of a professional rival. Spouse or someone close is likely to make the day immensely entertaining. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Lemon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Earning is likely to improve and will help ward off an expected financial crunch. Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. A day of inane discussions and pointless meetings is foreseen on the work front. A pressing domestic problem will be resolved to the satisfaction of all. Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to let their hair down and have fun.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Chances of bagging a lucrative assignment look real, so keep at it. Those ailing for sometime will show positive signs of recovery. Hurdles are foreseen for those trying to recover a loaned amount. You are likely to get a chance to spend an enjoyable time with someone close today. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Lover may be at his or her complaining best.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Repaying a loan may pose some difficulties, so start cutting corners. Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. Repaying a loan may pose some difficulties, so start cutting corners. You may feel ignored in a family get-together and spoil your mood. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front.

Love Focus: This is a good day to impress lover by a surprise gift or a party.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Coffee & Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you may be putting in extra hours just to add to your earnings. A lucrative deal may slip out of your fingers if you are not proactive. Those feeling unwell of late may already be on the path to total recovery. A family member may add to your prestige through his or her achievements. A long journey may prove most tiring and boring.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

