Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 16, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for October 16. (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Something that was keeping you mentally tensed is likely to disappear. The day proves favourable for those in the legal profession. You are likely to welcome the change that has been initiated at home. A good bargain awaits some on the property front. This is a good time to consolidate your gains on the academic front. You will add to your wealth as your efforts promise to bring in a lot of money. Chances of going on a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You may not find lover too responsive today, but don’t read too much into it.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Fitness freaks will add some more exercises to their workout regimen. Moneywise, there seem to be no worries. Your efficiency will ensure the timely submission of a task. Much love and caring is likely to be received from the family. Plans for travelling overseas may crystallize during this period. Renovation work may be undertaken for an ancestral house. Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear.

Love Focus: Some of you can fall in and out of love!

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Problems being faced on the academic front are set to disappear. Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. You get into the grip of things and are likely to assert your authority at work. Your desire to meet your near and dear ones may be fulfilled soon. Driving off to a holiday destination cannot be ruled out for some. You may be in the process of giving the finishing touches to a property deal.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may have to give it more time than become frustrated.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Spirituality and meditation prove therapeutic. The financial situation will stabilize as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. Treating a subordinate with compassion will earn a lot of goodwill for you. Today, some of you may be busy organising a party or a get-together at home. A short journey will prove relaxing for those trying to unwind. Steps taken on the property front are likely to bring you nearer your goal.

Love Focus: You will have to do something extra to gain the attention of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An exercise regimen may be taken up by some to remain fit and energetic. You will succeed in discovering some other avenues of earning. Someone will be out to please you at work today. Love and caring will find you move ever closer to your near and dear ones. Travelling to meet someone close is on the cards for some. Renovation work may be taken up at home. Alertness on the academic front will help prevent mistakes.

Love Focus: Togetherness will give you immense fulfilment, but don’t get too selfish for it.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may start something new to get fit. Saving money by making do with something less expensive will help you save a lot. A change of scene on the professional front will find you coming into your element. This is an excellent time to plan a family outing. Taking a spin in a new vehicle is likely to excite you no end. A piece of property may be given out on rent.

Love Focus: Your lover's moodiness will need to be tackled with tact.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those suffering from an ailment will show quick recovery. Money coming from a number of sources is likely to raise your spirits. Praise is in store for some on the work front. A celebration is in the offing and may motivate you to organise something at home. Someone close is likely to include you in an excursion or a fun trip. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: You may need to cater to your lover’s mood if you want to enjoy the evening.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A minor ailment is likely to be cured through a home remedy. The financial situation can cause a bit of a worry for some. You are likely to have a comparatively easier time at work today. You will find the energy to undertake a task on the home front. Your wish for an outing and a change of scene is likely to be granted. Some of you can work towards acquiring a property. Your confidence on the academic front promises to take you to the very top.

Love Focus: Your lover may ask for a helping hand in something urgent.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health remains satisfactory as you become more fitness conscious. Wasteful expenditure may threaten to empty your coffers. Your efficiency at work is likely to impress those who matter at work. You will be able to exorcise the demons of your mind by focusing on the positive. Travelling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. Some of you may be on the verge of buying a property.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time with your lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Health remains excellent as you become a fitness buff. Wrong investments may make you lose money. Your insistence on doing things your way at work will be agreed to by co-workers. A contentious family issue will be discussed amicably, and a solution will be arrived at. You can travel to someplace secluded just to let your hair down. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly desire may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Taking up a fitness regimen will help keep you fit and energetic. Circumstances may compel some to institute cost-cutting measures. Problems you presently faceon the work front are likely to disappear soon. You are likely to enjoy to your heart’s content a party or a family gathering. Travelling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some. A new addition in the form of an asset is likely to be acquired.

Love Focus: You are likely to take some time from work to pursue your romantic interests.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A new exercise regimen may be taken up by some. The present financial situation may need your attention. Businesspersons will succeed in raising capital to start something new. A delightful time can be expected by those calling on their near and dear ones. An excursion will be a good idea today. A property issue will be amicably settled without recourse to legal proceedings. Good showing is maintained on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White