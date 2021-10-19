Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 19

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aries (March 21-April 20)

If you crave to get noticed for our exceptional work; remember what matters is the work, fame is just a byproduct and you will get it sooner or later. You may be among the few lucky ones to secure campus placement, so celebrate this sterling achievement in a befitting manner. Be careful of investing in a property whose ownership is in doubt. Staying away from things that affect your health would be for your own good!

Love Focus: Love has different meanings for different people, but for you, it is all about caring.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Adopt a fitness routine, since it will not only improve your physical appearance but make your outlook positive too. As an employer, take steps to create an atmosphere where employees are eager to come and give their best every day. Getting assessed based on class tests and calibre is likely to assure you admission to a college of your choice. It is time to take stock of your life to bring certain positive changes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Getting back once again with an ex-flame is indicated for some.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Off White

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

For entrepreneurs, the day may have finally arrived to launch their new venture. You may choose to start your college studies from the word go, instead of indulging in other distractions. Getting something at a bargain price online is likely to save you both money and hassle. Even though you remain reluctant to go on outings, a friend or relative may pull you out of your home for a trip today. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: If you want to get married on the sly, take your confidants into confidence.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Boss is likely to drop in at your workstation, when you are at your best and go back impressed. You are likely to score over others by being right about some fact or figure asked by your teacher. Ensure your children don't become addicted to the virtual world by keeping a watchful eye on their social media sites. The benefits of fitness are multidimensional and its myriad benefits range from retaining good health to getting rid of all lifestyle ailments.

Love Focus: You may decide to bring your love affair out in the open.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Professionally, your endeavour should be to learn as much as you can, as you grow in age and experience. Today, you are likely to give expression to your creative ideas, just to constructively use the spare time on your hands. Don't succumb to self-doubt in clearing a competitive exam, it can affect your preparation. A popular tourist destination is not the best place to be in during these times, so take your call.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You will cherish the relationship with the one you love that has blossomed into a loving bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

An excellent day is foreseen for people under this sign. Going the extra mile will see you securing a nomination for an award for some professional accomplishment. On the academic front, you are likely to leave behind your close competitors and succeed even beyond your imagination. Some of you are likely to take a day off to celebrate something special. If a staycation is on your mind, there are some elegant and comfortable resorts to choose from.

Love Focus: Keep your affair under wraps till the time you feel confident to disclose it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Libra (September 24-October 23)

As a writer, get all your facts together before you get down to writing your book. Guesswork may not work in competitive exams due to negative marking, so don't even think about it. Previous investments are likely to mature and add to your financial stability. Your love for sports may make you go in for membership in a sports club. Some of you are likely to make a good monthly amount through rents.

Love Focus: It may become difficult to keep your affair under wraps, so stay apart for some time.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Remain focused on preparing for competitive exams, if you want to clear them in one go. There is no point in visiting well-known tourist destinations since they will all be crammed with visitors. Animal lovers will find immense satisfaction in providing food and shelter to stray animals. Those struggling to come back in form may need to up their fitness level. Negotiation is likely to go favourably for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Revealing your previous affair to your current heartthrob is not a wise thing to do, so take care.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your ideas at work will not only be appreciated but implemented too. Keeping abreast with what is being taught in class will work in your favour, so catch up if you are lagging behind. If you don't keep your lifestyle disease under check, you may be troubled with something or the other. Those planning a vacation should avoid the usual tourist destinations, but look for some off-grid experiences that have a local touch and a traditional vibe.

Love Focus: Partner is likely to win you over by being sensitive to your feelings.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to fulfil your wanderlust by avoiding crowded destinations and preferring to travel to less explored locales. Taking up social work is likely to have a positive effect on the lives of others and will give something back to society. Not putting your best foot forward at work is likely to get noticed, so take care. Don't expect high marks, if you take shortcuts in completing your school assignments. Eating right will keep you healthy.

Love Focus: A passionate evening is indicated today for those in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will love the beautiful view and the relaxed environment of an offbeat tourist destination that you are likely to visit. Something you love doing is not merely a hobby you like, but a mood-elevating therapy too. Revise your school project before submitting it to rule out any mistakes. If you are unable to clear a competitive exam, don't despair, hard work never goes waste – it shall pay anyhow. Joining a gym to get back in shape is indicated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Try not to repeat previous mistakes in your current relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You can be extravagant in your ways just to derive the pleasure of impressing others, but you really don't have to burn a hole in your pocket to be happy. You may settle for a travel destination that has a different and calming vibe. If you are still reluctant to acknowledge your current situation, accept it without any reservations and start having a life of your own. Things happen when they are meant to happen.

Love Focus: Resurrecting an old love is possible by opening the lines of communication.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Turquoise