Taurus Daily Horoscope for Oct 19: Stop brooding & wasting time

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

A Taurus can be impatient and do not like to be made to wait. Taurus people avoid troubles. Even though they seem highly tempered they have high patience. They like to enjoy their life away from works on occasions. Taurus doesn't entertain people who try to play their way with them. When Taureans are angered, they cannot be easily controlled. They are self-driven and move ahead in life. Also, they value their self-respect. People rate your opinion highly. They can also be over possessive towards material things as well as towards their life partner. A charming day is waiting for you to be experienced wherein you shall enjoy the energy of the nature connecting your soul. You may read ahead in order to get to know your day better.

Taurus Finance Today

Taurus, nothing, will work unless you start investing your time and energy. Do give some time to calculate your input and output account and plan your finance efficiently.

Taurus Family Today

You may not receive good support from your elders for your actions. You may also find oppositions from your relatives or cousins. So today you might feel difficult to convince everyone about the path that you are going to select for your future.

Taurus Career Today

Students who are good at sports are going to find an interesting opportunity to go on a training program. Utilize your time for practice and remember it is not because of luck, but only because of your work.

Taurus Health Today

Your health is going to be the strength of the day. The hours of fitness exercise that you have carrying out will show visible improvement in your physique.

Taurus Love Life Today

Your day will be enlightened by your partner’s sweet words after the not so good conversation with your family. Some of you may be taken to surprise dinner date solely arranged by your beloved.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Off White

