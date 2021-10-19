Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 19: Spend time with loved one

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A Capricorn holds a complex personality. They are amazing in finding solutions to problems. They wish to stay alone but are thoughtful of being useful to the society. They are disciplined and are hard-working and work day and night to achieve it. Capricorns can determine a person's intention by their killer Instinct. Capricorn are mostly cool headed but can use harsh words when taken for granted. They have a strong desire to succeed and don't wait for things to fall into places; they rather get things into places and achieve it. A great day is possibly on your way to help you enjoy your time with family. However, it is advisable to keep a track on your expenses.

Capricorn Finance Today

Today you shall see profits coming your way from business deals signed from a long time. You might have to travel quite a long distance in order to close the deals; however, it shall leave you with great satisfaction.

Capricorn Family Today

You could be approached for help from a distant cousin, lend your hand as far as possible and make yourself available. Children may have to wait a little longer to get their desired toys, games or clothes.

Capricorn Career Today

To decide upon a career choice, it is always advisory to think twice and come to a conclusion. Even though there could be a delay in getting things done, you will reach the finish line at the end of the day.

Capricorn Health Today

You can feel great improvement in view of your physical as well mental health. It’s time you enhance the intensity of exercise by leveling one up, above over the usual.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may plan for a candle light dinner with your partner. For some of you, it is favorable to have a romantic movie night transforming into expression of love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

