Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 19, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

An active lifestyle will keep you in good shape. Your conduct on the professional front is likely to impress those who matter. Financial uncertainty, that has been prevailing for sometime, is likely to dissipate soon. Good news keeps you in a buoyant mood today. Family's support will help you in thinking bigger thoughts. You may need to plan a journey in the coming few days.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give immense pleasure to some.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Some dietary restrictions will do your health a whale of good. Financial front remains most satisfactory. You shine at work through the strength of your performance. Some changes envisaged on the home front will be initiated. If you are undertaking a long journey, it will be in your interest to go well prepared. Positivity is set to enter your life.

Love Focus: Thoughts of love and romance may dominate your mind today.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Don’t grow soft with those who don’t have your interest in mind. Hiring help for a specialised work may prove difficult, so consider other alternatives. Those living in single accommodation must remain careful about their security. Your ability to impress at work is likely to get you the post you are eyeing. An expensive gift received from someone special is likely to raise your spirits.

Love Focus: Your feeling for someone is likely to pull him or her towards you.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

You will need to be judicious in your spending. Family may not initially support your ideas, but you will get around them. You may not be able to do your thing on the academic front, but don’t lose hope. Health remains perfect by being regular in your daily exercises. A profitable day is foreseen for those in the creative field. Meeting people you have not met in years will make the day quite fulfilling.

Love Focus: Sharing and caring is likely today on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

LEO (July 23-August 23)

Make the most of what the opportunity offers you on the professional front. Keep all the options open on the academic front. A rethink may be needed by those going in for a heavy investment. Recovering loaned money may pose difficulties initially, but eventually you will succeed. You cannot afford to be careless with your health. Plans for an overseas journey are likely to be in the final stages.

Love Focus: You will need to rekindle your love life by sending out the right signals!

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Silver

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

You will need to explore some more avenues of earning, as expenses are likely to mount. Your work on the professional front may not be up to the mark, so make special efforts to improve it. Those studying can hope to get selected in a prestigious institute or a course. Family’s support and concern will be most encouraging. A short vacation cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to succeed the first time!

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Something good is likely to come out in the future of what you are presently doing now reluctantly! A lot of conflicting inputs regarding a particular person may confuse you, so judge for yourself. Those overworked may need to delegate. You may go all out to make a celebration exciting on the family front. Things will go fine for those starting something new.

Love Focus: Meeting someone you have a soft corner for is likely for some.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Family will be your priority today, so expect to have a great time together. Those in the hospitality field may find the day a bit heavy today. It may become difficult to afford an expensive hobby, so give a proper thought to continuing it. Adhere to your fitness routine to remain in shape. Monetary loss cannot be ruled out today, so remain vigilant. A trip out of town is likely to prove fruitful.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to take a turn for the better.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

This is the right time to make plans to meet someone close staying abroad or out of town. This is the day to complete the work you had been postponing for long. Clubbing leisure with business will help lighten the load. Money is likely to come to you from unexpected sources. Resuming an exercise routine is indicated for some. A family youngster may become a source of great joy for you.

Love Focus: You are soon likely to find an outlet for your romantic feelings.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

A previous official commitment can make it difficult for you to spend a quiet evening with partner. Those into side business will manage to expand their horizons. You derive immense fulfilment in helping someone out. Much preparation will be required in something you are about to embark upon. Taking the initiative to renovate the house seems a step in the right direction, so work out the expenses.

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front are likely to prove successful.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

Opportunity to improve your career prospects may materialise, but need to be seized immediately. Good networking will help you raise capital for a project. Keeping fit and healthy will not be too difficult, as you make all the right moves. Some of you can be in the process of organising a wedding or some family function soon. An outing with family and friends is likely and will prove refreshing and restful.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to get positive response soon.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

You may become extra careful of what you eat and drink for retaining good health. At work, your views are likely to hold weight in an important matter. Don’t expect money given to someone as a loan to be returned soon. Family life will be most fulfilling. Travelling on a business trip is possible for those into export and import. Some good news can be expected on the property front.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be fulfilled soon.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

