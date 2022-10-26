Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 26, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Tighten your belt on the financial front. You will finally be able to master the ropes on the professional front. A good understanding of spouse will bring happiness into your life. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front. Efforts on the academic front will help you achieve the unachievable. Unreceptive health may keep you irritable.

Love Focus: An outing with lover is preordained!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A lifestyle disease may need to be restricted by strict self-discipline. Repaying a loan will not cause problems. Your indifferent demeanour will speak louder than words and can get you in trouble too at work. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out. You will be able to tackle a pressing problem on the academic front by own efforts.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Self-discipline may help you achieve peak physical fitness. Something purchased in haste may prove a waste of money. Stars are likely to favour those in a legal tangle. Spouse is likely to appear demanding and overbearing. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage. Your attempts to shine on the academic front may require some more efforts.

Love Focus: You will meet the one you had wanted to for long.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may find it impossible to continue with an exercise regimen. Financially, you may feel a bit cramped, but it will only be a temporary phase. A project completed successfully will catapult you to a position of prestige. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Thorough preparations are a must for those travelling long distance.

Love Focus: Those waiting for romance to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Will power will be your key to remain in shape. Monetary support comes to you from an expected source. A good time is foreseen at work as you are likely to enjoy the task allotted to you. Those living separated from their families will receive all the support from them. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine.

Love Focus: Keep romance on the backburner today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: All shades of Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Nature cure is likely to do wonders for those afflicted with health problems. Expenses may need to be trimmed a bit. Putting in extra hours at work will be appreciated by those who matter. Someone close can suggest some changes in a plan. Your performance may leave you feeling good today on professional or academic front. Those looking for accommodation may not be entirely satisfied with the available choices.

Love Focus: Lover will live to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those into meditation and yoga can expect complete rejuvenation. Monetarily, you will be able to spend to your heart’s content! Higher ups will need to be convinced of the steps you propose to take in a particular workplace situation. Tiff with spouse over a trivial issue can spoil the domestic environment. Academic pursuits will be fruitful.

Love Focus: Bonds of love get strengthened on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Don’t let your competitive spirit get dampened by prevailing circumstances. Some of you may have to rethink your strategy on the professional front. Health remains good, despite the few excesses you indulge in. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. You will need to better your performance on the academic front to make your mark.

Love Focus: Stability in relationship is likely to be achieved.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A strong monetary front will help you in stretching your budget. A challenging situation at work is likely to be tackled well by some. Homemakers may feel lethargic and delay some important work. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. Those travelling should be careful on the road. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those going steady on the sly run the risk of their affair getting discovered.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Minting money through a scheme cannot be ruled out for some. You are likely to strengthen your position at work through your own efforts. Don’t bring work to home if you want domestic harmony. A balanced diet will be the first step in achieving good health, so stick to it. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey.

Love Focus: Partner may not be in talking terms with you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health of a family member needs care. Be careful of what you invest in. It is high time that you delegate work to others and repose full trust in them. Your upbeat mood will keep the domestic front in a happy state. Keep travel options open-ended. Your success on the academic front is assured, as you get the kind of support that can get you places.

Love Focus: Lover may see through your lie, so don’t even think of trying to pull a fast one!

Lucky Number: 8 & 17

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Joining a gym or an exercise routine is indicated and will prove beneficial. Conserve money, you may need it soon. Forging cordial relations with those you meet at work will be in your favour. Additional skills will add to the expertise of homemakers. Some of you will get the opportunity of visiting someplace exciting today. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour.

Love Focus: A resolution is in sight for those not pulling along in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

