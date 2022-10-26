Gemini Horoscope Today, October 26, 2022: Take a break!

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) If you have been going for interviews and giving out job applications, a job offer is likely to arrive your way. Daily Astrological Prediction says, it is imperative to conduct a research on the work environment, the staff members and the boss’s expectations before putting your foot into it. It is important for the vibe to match with yours and for the benefits to fit with your needs. Oftentimes we absentmindedly fill out the forms without understanding the structure. This causes confusion and contradiction in the later segments. Give some of your time to your family members today! It’s one thing to be professional and other to let you to drown yourself in it. Take the informal side of yours to a vacation. Loosen your tie, put down your coats and wear those sun glasses.

Gemini Health Today

Your body is prone to some exercises today! Spend some time on muscle building and strengthening. This could also help you in relaxing for the day.

Gemini Finance Today

It is problematic to adopt a lavish lifestyle in the initial stage of earning. This is the time to adapt to a new work culture and understand the activities. Don’t let it loose when it comes to money!

Gemini Career Today

A job application of yours will pass through the selection procedure. In order to sustain your job and be a deserving employee, acknowledge your projects efficiently. Understand where to devote your energy today!

Gemini Family Today

Are you experiencing a gap between you and your parents? When did you last have a proper conversation with them? Bridge the gap today! Go for a long drive or a vacation. They need a break and so do you.

Gemini Love Life Today

It is likely for you to land on a meaningful relationship. This person could be very supportive and understanding. Let her/him express their feelings for you!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON