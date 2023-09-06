Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 06, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

When you need support, there will be people at your beck and call. So don’t worry on that score. You will be persistent enough to see something important reach its logical conclusion on the professional front. Remaining methodical on the academic front is likely to ease your problems and help you catch up with the lead pack. Your talents will be much sought after on the social front. A pending payment may be received sooner than expected.

Love Focus: You will need to spend some more time with your lover to make the relationship stronger.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Bringing health into focus now will help you remain active and energetic. A good source of earning promises to keep you financially stable. Positive outcomes can be expected in a business venture. Organising a function at home is likely to add to your popularity. Visit to a place of religious significance may be in the planning stages. An inheritance may come your way in the form of property or cash. Those going in for higher studies may get a scholarship.

Love Focus: Things brighten up on the romantic front as the relationship strengthens.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

A change in lifestyle is likely to find you fitter and more energetic, than before. Get your things in order, before you proceed with a project to avoid delays. Gains from a side business may start pouring in and lead to financial stability. A family issue will be resolved amicably through someone's initiative. A break from the routine is indicated; it can very well be a vacation. You will finally sell your property at a very high price and will also make some good profits.

Love Focus: Your gestures will communicate more than words in scoring on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

An enjoyable outing is foreseen today. Meeting new people is on the cards. Getting something important done at work is likely to play on your mind. Solving some tricky work-related problems today will save you from future hassle. You are likely to project a false picture to impress someone on the academic front. Business people may find business running satisfactory. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Those feeling hesitant to express love are likely to get the opportunity soon!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

Leo (July 23-August 23)

On the academic front, take time to focus on your weaknesses and remove them before they become unmanageable. For the health-conscious, a new routine is likely to benefit immensely. Home remedies for a minor ailment may not prove successful. Keep investment options open for the best scheme. Someone may put you in a spot by not taking up a responsibility assigned to him or her.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone you have met just a few times is a distinct possibility!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You will be in for a great time today. Praise is in store for those thinking out of the box on the professional front. A financial boost will help raise quality of life. You are likely to enjoy good health through eating right. Homemakers will be able to get things moving smoothly on the domestic front. Some relief is in store for those compelled to undertake a lot of official tours. A suitable accommodation is likely to be found by those searching for one.

Love Focus: Newlyweds will have eyes only for each other today!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may need to keep things in perspective before you make any decision. Socially, your reputation is likely to soar, as you make it a point to keep in touch with all. People you have helped are likely to find ways to repay your kindness. Don’t let up on tact in dealing with an elderly person on the family front. Balanced diet will carry you far on the health front.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with your lover is foreseen and will bring you two close to each other.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You may begin to worry a bit regarding the future of your child or sibling. Good performance on the professional front will help you bag a lucrative assignment. A bonanza comes your way to brighten up your financial prospects. Something started with much energy and enthusiasm is likely to get you the accolades on the social front. Spouse may be most cooperative today and support your ideas. An official journey at short notice can stare some in the face today. Your friend's circle is set to increase substantially, thanks to online communities.

Love Focus: An outing with a lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

A little effort on your part is likely to smoothen things out on the home front. You will get the opportunity on the work front for which you have been waiting for a long. On the social front, you are likely to enjoy being on the centre stage. You are destined to make your mark in the field you have chosen on the academic front and today may be its beginning! A fantastic opportunity for multiplying your assets materialises.

Love Focus: This is the time to strengthen the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A misunderstanding with someone needs to be sorted out before it reaches a point of no return. Workplace will be a blissful place to be in, as you enjoy what you are involved in. Money matters will be sorted out satisfactorily by you. A family get-together will afford you a chance of meeting relations you have not met in years. A fun-filled trip is likely to materialise. Good health is assured, as you turn health conscious.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

If you are not prepared to go the extra mile for someone, don’t expect any favours from him or her either. Entrepreneurs and retailers may find the day promising. Self-employed are likely to set up a new office. Actions taken on the home front will prove immensely helpful for someone in the family. You may find some social developments to your liking. Whatever you have achieved on the professional front is likely to add to your reputation.

Love Focus: You can expect a romantic encounter that may set you on an extremely fulfilling romantic journey.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A sense of contentment and total satisfaction is likely to bring you at ease. Some promising professional prospects are likely to come your way. A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige. Those planning a long drive can expect the journey to go without any hitches. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. You will manage to strike a property deal that you had been hoping for long. Shopping for exotic things will be fun.

Love Focus: Expect a passionate evening on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Yellow

