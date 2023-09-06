News / Astrology / Horoscope / Leo Daily Horoscope Today, September 6, 2023 predicts opportunities at door

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 06, 2023 12:04 AM IST

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Hey, your life is your choice

Leo Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2023: An accurate daily horoscope for today suggests maturity in love life & sincerity in office life.
Resolve every issue in the love relationship today and ensure your bonding continues to be strong. Financially you are good to take strong decisions. However, expect minor health issues today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship with your partner will be great today. Ensure you spend more time together as this will give opportunities to share your emotions. Spread love and also troubleshoot past disputes. Some Leos may go back to an old relationship after the disputed with the ex-lover is resolved. The second half of the day is good to express your love and your proposal will be accepted. Introduce your partner to the family as you may get approval from elders. Always be patient in your love life today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

If you are not happy with the present job, apply for a new one today. An interview call will knock on the door by the second half of the day. Avoid ego clashes at the workplace and stick to your principles even when they cause you trouble. Some entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business. Today is good to expand your trade to new territories. IT professionals will have a tough time managing the target today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of finance today. Despite minor money-related problems in the earlier part of the day, you will be able to meet the requirements without much fuss. Some old investments will bring in good returns while those who are into freelancing will also get additional financial benefits today.

Always ensure your expenditure is for needs and not for luxury. You might think of making some suitable investments.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

Some Leos will develop heart-related issues which will require medical attention. There can also be problems related to breathing, which may be common among senior Leos. Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. Practice yoga and do some light exercises in the morning. Today is also good to quit smoking and alcohol consumption.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
