Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 2, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Joining a gym to achieve a perfect figure cannot be ruled out for some. You will get the financial support you seek. Some perks and incentives can be expected by professionals. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. A property dispute may be decided in your favour. A good showing on the academic front will help you in choosing your line.

Love Focus: The lover may take out time for you, so plan out something nice.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The condition of those not feeling well for some time is likely to improve. Your lifestyle is likely to improve with increased earnings. Innovative ideas are likely to give you fame. Someone’s help will prove most welcome on the family front. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. Property owners may think along the lines of construction. You will find yourself better off in a situation developing on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your efforts.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those suffering from lifestyle diseases are likely to remain fit. More avenues for earning open up for you. Procedural matters will be handled competently. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. A good property offer comes your way, so don’t miss it. Excellent showing on the academic front will put you at the forefront.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with your lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

An ailment affecting you is set to disappear. Some monetary perks are likely to be bestowed on you. Selecting the right team members will be the key to your success. A peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. You will manage to deal with a man management issue tactfully. Someone you respect may honor you by his or her visit to your place. Traveling brings luck, so do make the journey contemplated. Obstacles encountered on the academic front are likely to disappear.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express your feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may be inclined to get back your fitness by shaking a leg. Increased earnings will enable you to add to your quality of life. Businesspersons are likely to get good opportunities. Homemakers will be able to implement their innovative ideas at home. Someone may persuade you to drive him or her to someplace long way off. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front.

Love Focus: Those madly in love may think on the lines of securing their future together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A change of routine may prove beneficial to your health and well-being. Financially, your efforts to save money will pay rich dividends. Those performing well are likely to get full credit for their work. You are likely to get in the mood for organizing a party at home. You may need to travel at short notice today. A good deal on the property front is possible.

Love Focus: You will the company of lovers today and make the most of togetherness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. Something may be bought to beautify the house. A good break is expected for those vying for public life. Keep adequate buffer time for reaching your venue as chances of delay cannot be ruled out. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some. An intellectually rewarding time is foreseen in a gathering of like-minded people.

Love Focus: There is much that you want to tell your lover, so find the right opportunity.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health-wise, you will remain at the peak. An opportunity to gain financially will be seized. You are likely to have your way today on the professional front. Chances for eligibility going in for an arranged marriage cannot be ruled out. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. A property-related deal is likely to be finalized for some. Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job.

Love Focus: Expect something positive happening on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those feeling under the weather will bounce back. Wealth and fame are likely for those seeking it. Promptness will be the key to impressing superiors at work. The arrival of guests is likely to liven up the domestic atmosphere. Conveyance will not be a problem for those visiting another town. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts. Your best efforts on the academic front are likely to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with your lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. You may be on a saving spree for some important future event. At work, you may get busy in implementing your plans. Guests arriving at home are set to brighten the home front. A short trip proves most enjoyable, especially in the company of your near and dear ones. There is a chance to become a part of an excursion that you have always wanted to.

Love Focus: The lover may be in a complaining mood today, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

If good health seems a problem, you will soon experience miraculous improvement. A project started by you is likely to become financially viable. Those in the legal profession will find the day favorable. Developments in the domestic sphere are likely to give you immense satisfaction. There is a good chance of traveling abroad to meet a family member. Maintaining focus on the academic front will help you forge confidently ahead.

Love Focus: You will be able to find a romantic outing most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige