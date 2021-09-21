Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Choose a career you are passionate about; this way you can make your mark in it. A competitive situation can pit you against the best, but you will hold your own. Obstacles in your path to academic success are likely to disappear. A previous investment may start giving handsome returns. Health issues may become a thing of the past. A lot of travelling is foreseen for businesspersons. Applying for a home loan is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Spouse is likely to appreciate you for something you have done today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Taurus (Apr 21-May20)

Involving experts in a project at work is likely to see it to successful conclusion. Skipping classes to do your thing looks cool but it can affect your academic performance. An increase in salary can be expected by government and corporate employees. Some homemakers may orgainse a ladies’ meet at their place. Your fitness is likely to improve by joining a gym. Participating in a college excursion will give you a chance to explore the countryside.

Love Focus: You can say yes to a marriage proposal and make parents happy.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Excellent academic performance promises to put your career on the right track. Some of you may make it a point to keep in touch with your batch mates after passing out of the training academy. A financial advice will help you in investing money in a profitable manner. A friend may hitch a ride with you on a trip. Buying a plot is indicated for some. Your fitness program can go awry, if you don’t control your cravings for junk food.

Love Focus: A cosy evening out with partner is indicated.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Orange

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You can earn a handsome commission in a deal you helped your company win. Taking tuition will improve your grades in a weak subject. Chance of making money in betting is indicated for some. You will need to guard your health against changing weather. A property put up for sale in a prime colony may get you interested. Limit the use of smartphones and laptops to save your eyesight. A chance encounter with an old friend is possible today.

Love Focus: Today, you can cut short your office to be with partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Violet

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

An excellent day is foreseen at work, when everything goes as per plans. Getting praised by teacher will prove to be a great morale booster. You may take some time off from work to attend a family function. Meeting your local MLA will give you a chance to highlight problems faced by the colony. Rate escalation may put you in two minds to buy a new car. Try traditional medicines for your ailment.

Love Focus: If you want to keep your affair a secret, avoid being seen together with lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Those running spas and gyms may find their profits grow. An exceptionally auspicious day is foreseen for people involved in gold and diamond industry. Clearing a national-level competitive exam is a challenge that you are ready to face. Getting a prestigious assignment at work is indicated, so give it your all. Those unwell can bank upon their well-wishers for help. Financing a major household item will no longer be a problem for you. Healthwise, you remain fine.

Love Focus: You may need a short vacation to reignite romance, so go someplace exclusive.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Things will go as per your calculations on the business front and get you a lucrative project. Your determination to do well in academics will find you focusing on studies and nothing else. Paying rent may become difficult with your current financial situation, but it will be a temporary phase. Travel stars shine bright for those bitten by the travel bug. Consult a doctor if a medical problem persists. Avoid petty arguments at home.

Love Focus: With honeymoon over, newlyweds may wake up to the new reality of living together.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A situation at work may require your intervention for setting it right. Don’t get swayed by product advertisements promising you the moon. Someone may go out of the way to compliment you on the way you maintain yourself. Vaccination or no vaccination, don’t take unnecessary risks with your health by not following the norms. Avoid too many stopovers in a journey to reach on time. You may buy a new property by selling an old one.

Love Focus: Better discuss things with partner first, before implementing to avoid needless friction.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Stiff competition on the academic front can put tremendous pressure on you, but you will sail through. Today, your boss may make someone share your workload and provide you some relief. Your witty nature is likely to entertain everyone in a gathering at home. Putting your products on an online sale can bring in good money. You may go on a long drive just to de-stress. Shifting to a new place is indicated.

Love Focus: Love on the sly thrills, but can have a very bad fallout too, so watch your step.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today, you can plan something exciting with family. Your initiative at work will have the wholehearted support of higher authorities. Good performance in class can make you a favourite of your teacher. Your desire for a sixpack can make you hire a personal trainer. With money coming in, your monetary situation is set to improve. Friends may include you in a trip to the mountains, so pack your warm clothes and trekking shoes.

Love Focus: Those enjoying courtship must take this opportunity to get to know each other better.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You can be made responsible for something important at work. Don’t put unnecessary pressure on children to perform well in academics, lest they start hating studies. You are likely to benefit from the experience of a family elder in managing your business. Pay maintenance for your apartment in a timely manner to avoid attracting penalty. Those trying to sell property must track the real estate market to get the best price. Inculcate healthy habits in youngsters by setting own example.

Love Focus: Learn to compromise in a relationship to remain happy.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Consider carefully before taking up a challenging assignment. College life can make you complacent towards studies, so take care. You may finally get the much-awaited possession an apartment you had booked years ago. A financial advisor can protect your financial interests and make your wealth multiply. Driving down to see a close relative in another city is possible. Don’t put all your eggs in one basket by investing in properties of the same builder. Health remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Breaking a promise may not be taken lightly by partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

