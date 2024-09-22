Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 22, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality(Pixabay)

Health-wise things look up, especially for those who have been ailing for a long. Your power to convince can swing a deal in your favor. The family will be most supportive and give timely advice. Some are likely to explore a new place. A hasty purchase of something expensive should be avoided. A social gathering can have you on the center stage. Hosting a party or a function cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Suspicions of a lover may need to be laid to rest.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink

Home remedies will effectively tackle a health problem. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. Freelancers can strike a deal for a monthly fixed amount for the services rendered. Changes being brought about on the home front will meet your expectations. Travelling with friends is on the cards, so brace yourself for an exciting time! You will get the lucky break that you had been waiting for.

Love Focus: Romantic bonds are set to grow stronger through mutual love and care.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing. Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. Businesspersons will succeed in raising capital for starting something new. Happiness will be found in togetherness on the home front. Those travelling can expect to have a comfortable journey. Your diverse interests are enough to make life motivating for you.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly love may give positive indications and make your day!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. Improvement in earnings is foreseen for some. Addition to the family is likely to keep some in an excited state. This is not the day to undertake a journey as problems are indicated. Some of you are likely to lead from the front in a team effort. Social scene will be most encouraging as you go out of your way to get socially in.

Love Focus: Spending an enjoyable time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Health problem dogging you for long is set to disappear soon. Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. Your competence and skills will make even the most difficult tasks seem like a cakewalk. Remaining away from all domestic controversies will help retain your peace of mind. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. Someone will be concerned for your welfare.

Love Focus: You are likely to take out some time from work to pursue your romantic interests.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

Your changed mental attitude will have positive fallout on the health front. Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. This is a good day for travelling long distance. Your spiritual endeavours will help bring peace of mind and contentment. You get the strength to stand up to your rights.

Love Focus: You may need to cater to lover’s mood, if you want to enjoy the evening.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

This is the perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. A financial transaction promises to fetch handsome returns. Your business acumen is likely to make you triumph over a big player. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. You are likely to be richly rewarded for going out of the way for someone close. Someone close will be appreciative of your contribution.

Love Focus: You can get serious about an affair on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Loan you have applied for may be sanctioned soon. You will have time to sort out all the complicated cases at work today. A good time is foreseen in your circle of friends and relatives today. Those travelling can become unwell during the journey, if not careful. Those facing the odds will steadily take control of a current situation.

Love Focus: Some of you may become bold enough to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. Financially, you do well by turning your focus on enhancing earning. Family may expect you to take them to meet someone close. Plans for overseas travel may be in their final stages, so pack your bags and fly off! Don’t ignore someone’s advice, as it is for your own good. You will need to contribute more to a cause, as what you are contributing now is not enough.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to spare time for a meeting.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Cream

You will feel rejuvenated and refreshed just by virtue of keeping yourself active. Your focus on wealth will make you find ways to enhance it. Shopkeepers and retailers are likely to post good profits. An advice from a family elder will help you in overcoming a domestic problem. Shopping for something specific may take you to some other city. You are likely to realise soon that self-help is the best help!

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may cross your mind today and make you take a bold action.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Overspending during shopping is foreseen, but it will not dent you financially. Your innovativeness will be well regarded in your circle. It will be important to toe someone’s line at home, if you want the perks to continue. A long drive is likely to prove exhilarating and help you refresh. Resolving a misunderstanding on the social front will be a load off your chest.

Love Focus: Love will be farthest from your mind as you immerse yourself in something important.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Health remains good as you get encouraged to resume physical activities. This is the time to boost your earning. Friends and relations are likely to make your place exciting. A chance to accompany someone overseas or out of town may come to you. You are likely to occupy a pride of place in a social function. You may wish for a change, but nothing seems to indicate that in your current situation.

Love Focus: Love and romance may keep those in love totally occupied!

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Red