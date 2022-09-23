Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 23, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

An unpleasant surprise awaits you on the financial front. Don’t take any chances with your health today. Don’t let your heart dictate in professional matters. Domestic tensions will be overcome by letting go of past grudges. Those planning to drive down for a vacation should cater to minor details. Doing spadework beforehand on the academic front will help make you the frontrunner.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to take partner on an outing or a short vacation.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Monetary support comes to you from an expected source. Tensions on the work front can vitiate the home environment. Someone faced with a medical problem shows signs of improvement. Spending time with family is indicated and will promote mutual feeling of togetherness. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Something that you are trying on the academic front gets achieved without much hassle.

Love Focus: Things may cool down in a relationship, but you will manage to stoke up the romantic fires.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your initiative at work is likely to be appreciated. You may get into two minds regarding purchasing something expensive. Appropriate diet and remaining active will find you in excellent health. A family get-together may not prove as exciting as anticipated. A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. You are likely to get favourably placed on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Joining a gym is on the cards for those who want to achieve perfect fitness. Take good care of money as loss is foreseen. Your heart may not be in work today, but it will be important to clear your desk. Don’t let a minor issue vitiate the domestic atmosphere. Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget. A favourable time is foreseen for those making efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will need to be completely honest in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Recent developments may make you cautious in spending money. A new project will proceed smoothly as you get help from all quarters. You will do much to remain physically fit. Family life will cruise along fine, but may need some excitement. Someone may tempt you to buy a prime piece of property. Right moves and hard work may keep you firmly on the path of success on the academic front.

Love Focus: An argument can put paid to your evening out with lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will experience a financially stable period. There is no looking back for you in both personal and professional spheres. Being a choosy eater has its advantages, as you remain in good health. Working long hours can leave little time for family, but you make up for it. A chance for settling abroad is likely for some.

Love Focus: You may not be in the right frame of mind for anything romantic today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are likely to achieve financial stability. Avoid wayside food, if you want to retain good health. Work-related worries are likely to keep you mentally tensed. A piece of good news is likely to bring cheer to the domestic front. Lending a helping hand to a colleague at work will help boost your image on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those looking for love are certain to find it today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Tighten your belt on the financial front. You can become health conscious and sign up in a gym or for an exercise regimen. Some anxious moments can be encountered by those in the political arena. You are likely to enjoy a show or with family. Those forced to travel frequently will do everything to make the journey comfortable. Doing someone a favour on the social front will get you the brownie points.

Love Focus: It will be important to interpret the lover’s mood correctly.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Crimson

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good health will keep you energetic and in a positive frame of mind. You will have to take steps to maintain your financial position. You will be able to put across your points effectively on the professional front. Someone may expect you to cater to his or her whims on the domestic front. You may plan a vacation with someone close.

Love Focus: Developments on the romantic front appear to be positive.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Simply aim at doing your best and you are certain to win laurels! Let romance not take priority over other important work. Those on the heavier side may get motivated to shed a few kilos. Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home. Some of you can make a conscious effort to travel less. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to bestow love and tenderness to make the day fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Outstanding money is likely to be received soon. You are likely to remain tied up at work with extra workload. Someone’s advice to achieve perfect fitness will come in handy. Much excitement is foreseen on the domestic front, as you get to meet your near and dear ones. You may be compelled to double your efforts on the academic front to keep pace with others.

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked with someone are likely for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A retail outlet promises to keep the cash register ringing. Some of you will be able to maintain a high standard of performance all throughout. No major problems on health front are foreseen. Don’t bring work to home if you want domestic harmony. You will do well to keep your cards close to chest regarding a property matter.

Love Focus: Lover may discourage you from broaching a subject that is close to your heart.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: White

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

