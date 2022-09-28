Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 28, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Coming back in shape will become easy. Don’t implement anything unless you are certain of its financial implications. You can expect appreciation from least expected quarters on the work front. A family function promises to renew old contacts with those who had been incommunicado for long. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad.

Love Focus: Love generally doesn’t happen by itself, you have to make it happen!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A long pending payment is received and promises to make you financially secure. A new procedure implemented on the work front may cut down your workload. A little care may be required on the health front. Family may not be in agreement to your suggestions, but you will manage to turn them around. Travel only if you have to.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a belligerent mood today, so watch your step!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will feel satisfied with your financial condition, as more avenues for earning open up. Don’t give any excuse to a senior to berate you at work. Being mindful of what you eat will help you in keeping good health. Arrival of some near and dear ones promise to brighten up the domestic atmosphere. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters.

Love Focus: Morality issues can prick your conscience on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Interest in health foods is likely to be awakened in some. You may have to clear a financial debt sooner than you think. An argument at work can prove upsetting. You can suffer from loss of self-confidence, but your family will provide you emotional support. Those travelling long distance will find the going smooth and comfortable. An exciting phase begins in your life, so make the most of it!

Love Focus: This is the time to reaffirm your commitment to lover.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Lemon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Things start looking brighter on the financial front. Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. You can be made to sit at work after office hours. You will be able to exercise the demons of your mind by focusing on the positive. This is a good day for travelling long distance. Formalities for possession of a house get completed making you its proud owner!

Love Focus: You are beginning to take charge of your love life, so expect good times ahead!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will have enough to buy a thing that is expensive. Some shuffling on the work front is likely, but will not affect you. You may try to make your health an issue, but nobody is likely to take the bait. Take help on the domestic front, instead of overburdening yourself. Avoid long distance travel today. Those wanting to buy a specific piece of real estate will find their wish being fulfilled.

Love Focus: You can develop feelings for a co-worker and the good news is it will not be a one-sided affair!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. You will manage to complete a project left halfway by someone else. You will need to be judicious in your spending to balance the budget. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. Caution needs to be exercised on the property front to avoid getting hoodwinked.

Love Focus: You will feel much more at ease now in discussing personal issues with lover than before.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may need to increase your earning to repay a loan without default. You will be regular in your workout and enjoy good health. Establishing your authority on the work front will help restore your self-esteem. You may find yourself at the receiving end in a family squabble. Prepare well for a long journey, if you want to travel comfortably.

Love Focus: Your charm and way with words is likely to make some fall for you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your professional experience will be much in demand. You will need to be judicious in your spending to balance the budget. Health can be your weak point today. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. You will need to reduce your frequency of travel to come back to normal. Good news on the property front is expected and can take you a step closer to your dream.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may not succeed, but don’t lose heart.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. Things start improving slowly on the personal and professional fronts. You enjoy good health by adopting a fitness regimen. A stand-off with someone on the family front is possible today and can get you all stressed. An excursion is on the cards for some youngsters.

Love Focus: Those unlucky in love should not lose heart, as some positive indications appear!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Discussing investments with an expert is certain to widen your horizon. Professionals are likely to find an increase in clientele. Avoid excesses if you want to retain good health. You may have to instill confidence in a family youngster for taking up something challenging. An exciting time lies ahead as travelling with friends is foreseen. You are likely to take control of things on the academic front and forge ahead successfully.

Love Focus: Meeting an old love interest may bring back painful memories.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Complacency will have no place at work today. Efforts may need to be doubled by those wanting to come back in shape. Your impulse buying is likely to waste a substantial amount. There will be a lot happening on the family front. Travelling to your childhood place is indicated and will bring back fond memories. You may lay your worries to rest on the academic front, as the situation remains most positive.

Love Focus: Romance is not a priority right now.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Indigo

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

