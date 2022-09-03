Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 3, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. You are likely to hit it off with a new workplace colleague. If health is an issue with you, expect to resolve it soon. A gathering of friends and relations is likely to keep you entertained today. Victory will come with efforts, especially on the academic front. Fun time is foreseen for some on the social front.

Love Focus: Your moodiness may deter lover from going ahead with the day’s plans.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Crimson

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Someone can extend a helping hand on the monetary front. You will manage to steer to total fitness by adhering to your daily routine. Some anxious moments on the professional front may unsettle you. Someone in the family may chip in and lend a helping hand to you at work. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You are likely to get a chance to go for an outing with lover today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Hard work and perseverance are likely to open some new avenues for earning. This seems to be a good day to catch up on pending issues at work. You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. A family reunion is on the cards. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. Positive outcome may be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: An evening out planned with lover will turn out to be most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will have enough to invest in most popular schemes. Getting pulled up for a task at work is possible. Those unwell are set to show remarkable recovery. Improvement of the home front may be initiated by some. An overseas journey is on the cards for some. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. You will manage to put in concerted efforts for an exam or competition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may end with wedding bells for those in love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A lucrative deal can bring you into a lot of money. Businesspersons are likely to find their business picking up. You will resolve to remain regular in your workouts just to remain fit. Undertaking a journey with someone you don’t particularly like cannot be ruled out for some. Curb your tendency to over speed while driving as stars appear unfavourable. Property matters are likely to lean favourably on your side. Luck favours some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Good times are seen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money via an inheritance or gift is likely for some. You will be efficiency personified on the work front today. Your active life is set to make a marked improvement in your life. A family trip can be organised by some today. Travelling in a group is likely to thrill some youngsters. Shifting to a new house can be on the cards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Paucity of time can limit your meeting with lover today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will manage to conserve money and boost your savings. This is not a good day for those in business, due to depleting demand. Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. A family youngster is likely to spring a pleasant surprise. Indications of travelling abroad are quite apparent for some. There is a fair chance of finalising the sale of a property. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and falling head over heels for someone cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your hands may be itching to splurge, but good sense will prevail. Impressing those who matter on the work front is possible today. Health of those feeling under the weather is likely to improve. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. You can take a short journey to meet someone close. A property is likely to be acquired by some. It will be a cakewalk on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to lead the way today on the romantic front, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Businesspersons are assured of winning a lucrative deal. Eating right may prove your key to good health. It may become difficult to get your pending dues. Travelling with friends will be fun and make for a refreshing change. A property matter promises to turn out the way you had wanted it to. You will be able to proceed as per your plan on the academic front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: You can be looking for someone special on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, you are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. An increase in earnings is indicated for professionals. The situation on the health front is set to improve for those nursing an ailment. Peace prevails on the home front and will allow you to rest and recoup. A new acquisition is likely to add to your existing assets.

Love Focus: An evening with lover is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear. You can be irregular in your daily workout. A new proposal on the job front is likely to be in your favour. Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. An exciting trip with friends cannot be ruled out for some. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Love Focus: Lover may be in a complaining mood today, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A payment you had given up as lost may be received. Your performance at work is likely to be appreciated in glowing terms. You will find yourself in the best of health. A family dispute that you are trying to settle may turn ugly. Some of you can enjoy a pleasure trip with someone special. A property issue can take an ugly turn. You will find luck favoring you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to bring positive results, but not immediately.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON