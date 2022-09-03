Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for September 3,'22: Some surprises in store for you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) Sagittarius natives’ ability to multi-task and their passion is likely to help them get rid of all obstacles. Those looking to go out and have fun with friends are likely to enjoy a memorable time together. Surprises may be in store for some of you. Also, many opportunities for romance are indicated for Sagittarius natives today. Make the most of this good time to enjoy a strong relationship with your significant other. Sagittarius professionals having a high degree of analytical skills are likely to pass testing times easily. You may not be able to spend enough time with your family members due to a tight job schedule. Do not worry things are like to improve soon. Shifting to a better accommodation is indicated for some. Your overall financial position may remain quite shaky throughout the day. You need to give an ear to others' advice if you want to benefit.

Sagittarius Finance Today On the economic front, a business may not be booming and there are likely to be tense moments in trade for Sagittarius natives. Slight possibility of some monetary losses, so you should avoid investing in any new venture for now. Prepare yourself to shoulder an additional financial burden today.

Sagittarius Family Today You will have to have a strong presence for children to get them to mend their ways. While other Sagittarians will have to strike a balance between outdoor activities and sports to save themselves from parental wrath. A small celebration on cards for some.

Sagittarius Career Today Your work is likely to speak for itself, and your seniors may recognise it. Take feedback from others to know the lacuna, if any. Encourage your staff to ask questions because it would enable them to clarify any lingering doubts in their minds.

Sagittarius Health Today Good physical fitness may help keep Sagittarius natives in a positive frame of mind. Keep in mind that too much worry and stress would only invite hypertension. Though your immune system is quite strong, you still need to take good care of your health to boost your immunity.

Sagittarius Love Life Today Sagittarius natives can be attracted to someone special in a social or family function. Your charm and generosity bring new romantic opportunities for you. Love seems to be on the cards for all singles out there. Keep your eyes open if you don’t want to miss out on a chance for romance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON