Horoscope Today, August 16, 2025: Here's your astro guidance to resolve the turmoil of career, love, work and health

Aries Horoscope Today (March 21–April 20) Health takes the spotlight as immunity-boosting habits help you stay resilient through changing weather. A scenic drive could bring moments of reflection and natural beauty. Unexpected financial gains may surprise you, so stay alert to sudden opportunities. Work-life balance flows seamlessly today, and academics move forward with gentle consistency. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 16, 2025(Freepik)

Love Focus: Emotional generosity today brings warmth and strengthens your loving bond.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Taurus Horoscope Today (April 21–May 20)

Family unity deepens as small shared routines spark kindness and connection. Currency rate monitoring will help you make smart exchange decisions. Travel today may take longer than expected if you choose scenic routes. Career options involving franchise models may offer a reliable structure. Students will experience a steady, balanced academic rhythm today. Short power naps restore clarity, but too much rest may affect nighttime sleep.

Love Focus: Listening with care today deepens your bond and makes your partner feel valued.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

Gemini Horoscope Today (May 21–June 21)

Today may unfold as a vibrant journey with thrilling surprises and memorable moments. Tax planning is crucial now to avoid financial pressure later. Teaching patience through listening could be especially meaningful in family settings. At work, small delays might push your schedule slightly, so stay flexible. Household maintenance charges may persist; prepare accordingly.

Love Focus: Compassion today heals old wounds and strengthens your relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Fitness goals are supported through movement, though excessive effort could cause tension. A new work contact may bring potential, but nurturing that relationship is key. Real estate investments could yield solid future returns, so research thoroughly. Family bonding through vision boards may inspire collective dreams. Smart borrowing may ease financial planning if handled cautiously. Delays while travelling are likely but manageable if you stay composed.

Love Focus: Today is perfect for cherishing the love that keeps growing between you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Leo Horoscope Today (July 23–August 23)

Academic pressures may rise today, so prioritise wisely and avoid burnout. Thoughtful surprises for grandparents may bring smiles and deepen family ties. Negotiations at work could lead to exciting opportunities if handled strategically. Skipping warm-up routines might lead to stiffness, so stay committed to your physical prep. Budget flights may save money but check for hidden fees.

Love Focus: An online connection may feel distant today and find new ways to stay close.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Virgo (August 24–September 23)



Lack of rest may impact mood and productivity, so pause when necessary. Financial deadlines, if missed, could create unnecessary stress. Restoring your home may take longer than expected, but the results will be rewarding. A family tree project may spark discussions on heritage, but accuracy could be debated. Problem-solving at work might require innovative thinking.

Love Focus: Differences may arise, but mutual understanding will resolve them.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Libra (September 24–October 23)

A road trip today might not go as planned, yet unexpected stops could bring joy. Your leadership at work continues to improve, though aligning your team still needs effort. Emotional clarity and physical strength combine to give you a sense of inner balance. Budgeting at home today will help you reach long-term financial goals. Family reunions may bring both connection and minor disagreements.



Love Focus: Love needs compromise and clear communication.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Scorpio (October 24–November 22)

Workplace creativity will be welcomed today, but execution might feel demanding. Disrupted Pilates routines may not provide the desired results. Family traditions may evolve today and require everyone to meet halfway. Travel may bring brief delays, but should remain largely pleasant. Relocation becomes smoother with experienced service providers. Financial setbacks may occur if risk is not assessed carefully.

Love Focus: A virtual connection may feel fulfilling yet leave a touch of longing.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Beige

Sagittarius (November 23–December 21)

Joyful physical activities like dance can bring both fun and fitness benefits. Family relationships may require gentle support if distance or misunderstanding has grown. Road travel today could feel liberating and uplifting. Prioritising work tasks will make the day’s workload seem far more manageable. Budgeting tools will help you organise your spending better.



Love Focus: Supporting each other through tough times builds a lasting bond of trust and love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22–January 20)

Professional rewards come closer as persistent effort begins to pay off. Being with elders today will offer warmth and emotional grounding. Travel may bring physical exhaustion, so plan recovery time. Academic learning feels rewarding today as new ideas energise your efforts. Even brief pauses today will refresh your focus and restore your sense of clarity.



Love Focus: Love may feel uncertain, trust your instincts, but do not let fear control you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Aquarius (January 21–February 19)

High-risk ventures could offer impressive gains but require caution and foresight. Your leadership responsibilities at work may increase, along with the pressure that comes with them. Teenage dynamics in the household need gentle handling to build trust. Traditional wellness approaches may offer more than you expect. Handling a property dispute calls for a calm and practical approach.



Love Focus: Thoughtful gifts today show care and deepen your connection.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20–March 20)

Managing multiple roles at work boosts your leadership credibility, though sharing responsibilities is crucial. Nourishing food choices today enhance energy levels naturally. Real estate paperwork must be stored securely, both physically and digitally. Family dynamics may present contrasting views; handle them with grace. Profits are consistent and reflect wise money choices.



Love Focus: Your heart is ready for love, and the universe is answering your call.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026