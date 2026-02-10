Horoscope Today, February 10, 2026: Support from a family member could help you feel more confident

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Some of you may feel inspired to add new skills to your repertoire. An official trip could take shape and bring useful exposure. Returns from an earlier investment are likely to be encouraging. You may feel comfortable enough to improve your home environment. Extending support to someone in need may earn quite an appreciation. A shift towards healthier food choices looks probable. House hunting, however, may test your patience for now. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for February 10, 2026 (Canva)

Love Focus: A new romantic involvement could gently take root.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

The day may offer warm moments with close friends or relatives. Support from a family member could help you feel more confident. At work, tact and discretion may help smooth over someone else’s error. Health appears stable and may keep you active and alert. Academics remain a strong area, while finances seem steady enough to bring peace of mind.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may sense a promising opening.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Adopting a relaxed approach at the family front could help you handle situations better. A lingering concern at work is likely to ease with timely resolution. A business idea may show signs of turning profitable. Financial balance appears achievable with sensible choices. Students may benefit from positive peer interaction. Road travel is likely to remain smooth and comfortable.

Love Focus: Romance may flow without major hurdles.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Workplace distractions might slow progress if left unchecked. Sticking to a regular schedule can support overall health. Someone reaching out to you could open doors to a useful opportunity. Emotional fulfilment may come from spending quality time with family. It would be wise to examine the financial strength of any project before moving ahead.

Love Focus: Reconnecting with a past love may revive warm feelings for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Recognition at work may come in subtle but satisfying ways. A positive lifestyle adjustment could benefit your overall well-being. Concern for a family member living away from home may occupy your thoughts. Extra caution is advised while driving in heavy traffic. Property-related matters could involve legal discussions. Thoughtless remarks may unintentionally upset someone.

Love Focus: Sharing heartfelt moments with your partner may enhance marital harmony.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Managing workplace relationships carefully may prove important today. Those away from home could feel a wave of nostalgia. Finances appear manageable, though developing a savings habit would help. Stress may prompt some to seek solace in spiritual or religious spaces. Plans related to building or buying property may begin to take shape.

Love Focus: Meeting with your lover could pleasantly surprise you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) A pause from routine may help restore balance and clarity. Work assignments might feel unfulfilling, calling for patience. Investment choices may seem unclear, so caution is advised. Prospects of owning a home appear favourable for some. Long-distance travel may feel easier with a trusted company. Students may not find the day to their liking.

Love Focus: Romantic gestures are likely to be warmly returned.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Individuals facing health concerns may gradually begin to feel better. Business matters could see fluctuations, requiring adaptability. Encouragement from family may inspire you to take on a challenge. An out of town journey with someone is possible. Preparations for the coming season may prompt shopping plans. Lack of focus on the academic front may make you lag behind.

Love Focus: A sensitive phase in love may call for patience and understanding.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Establishing a disciplined routine could support better health. Delays in an important matter may cause irritation, though relief seems likely later. Family-related concerns could weigh on your mind. A recurring obligation towards someone may feel burdensome. Managing shrinking financial resources may require careful planning.

Love Focus: This may be a favourable time to draw closer to someone you admire.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Coordination with others may shape your plans for the day. A business trip could bring productive outcomes. Those in technical or medical fields may receive appreciation for ongoing efforts. Hosting a family gathering may bring warmth and connection. Travel with an engaging company is likely to feel enjoyable.

Love Focus: Mutual feelings in love may deepen and feel reassuring.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) A chance meeting today could lead to a lasting friendship. Workplace issues may resolve with minimal effort. Academic success could boost your confidence and ambition. A younger family member may give you reason to feel proud. Financial gains appear possible as a venture improves. Growing fitness awareness may keep health on track.

Love Focus: Romance may take priority and add cheer to the day.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) You may sense a degree of secrecy in people around you. Acting in haste could affect your social image, so restraint is advised. Professional changes may feel uncomfortable, yet adaptability may be required. Falling profits could concern small business owners. Unrealistic fitness goals may lead to disappointment if expectations remain too high.

Love Focus: Differences in a relationship may need careful handling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026