Horoscope Today for February 6, 2026: The cosmos brings favourable outcomes for these zodiac signs

ARIES (Mar 21–Apr 20) Luck may favour you in meeting someone who offers timely support in an important matter. A role carrying greater responsibility at work appears possible. Smart social moves could help you gather support with ease. Past investments may start showing healthy results. Changes or upgrades at home are likely to receive approval. Horoscope Today: Daily astrological prediction for February 6, 2026

Love Focus: Those seeking love may feel blessed as cherished dreams appear closer to reality.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21–May 20) Mindful eating could help you stay in good health. Most areas may move smoothly, though property matters need caution. A professional breakthrough appears possible with sustained effort. Students hoping for scholarships may hear encouraging news. A family function may keep you pleasantly occupied. Finances seem steady with signs of gradual improvement.

Love Focus: Romance may feel dull unless some freshness is brought into the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21–Jun 21) You may feel inclined to support someone by sharing your resources. Homemakers could crave a change from routine. Work may feel lighter, allowing some breathing space. Earnings remain comfortable and spending too may rise. Efforts to regain fitness are likely to show visible benefits. Academic performance appears steady.

Love Focus: A partner’s concern may touch your heart deeply.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22–Jul 22) You may succeed in inspiring someone to act on a long-held idea. Creative hobbies can help channel your time well. A new venture might receive support from unexpected sources. Family travel plans seem likely. Sticking to a routine could help maintain good health. Business owners may attract new clients.

Love Focus: Time spent with a loved one may feel truly special.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23–Aug 23) Checking your vehicle beforehand could help avoid inconvenience. Finances may improve through an unexpected source. Staying away from others’ personal matters is advisable. A family member’s behaviour could test your patience. Keeping seniors informed may help you stay secure at work. Academics may require extra effort today.

Love Focus: Growing closeness could stir romantic thoughts.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24–Sep 23) Harmony at work may bring satisfaction as cooperation improves. Shared interests could draw you closer to like-minded friends. News from afar may brighten the home atmosphere. Income may improve as your abilities gain recognition. Plans to buy or build property could take shape. Academic workload may feel heavy.

Love Focus: A partner’s insistence on an issue may feel unsettling.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Beige

LIBRA (Sep 24–Oct 23) A fortunate financial opening may come your way. Homemakers may find efficiency working in their favour. Opportunities in a passion-driven field seem possible. Thoughts about age or time may surface. Long journeys could feel draining. Academic support from someone may prove invaluable.

Love Focus: A long-awaited romantic opportunity may finally arrive. Hosting friends or relatives could enliven the home.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24–Nov 22) This appears to be a suitable time to push forward a long-pending professional matter. Guests at home may keep you occupied. Delayed payments could cause concern. A new fitness or diet plan may bring benefits. Property deals are best avoided today. Exams or competitions may need extra preparation.

Love Focus: Current circumstances may place romance on hold.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23–Dec 21) Maintaining your routine may help keep your health stable. Financial pressure could encourage careful spending. A positive turn at work seems likely. Avoiding impulse purchases may prove wise. A pleasant domestic surprise may lift your mood. Travel plans could tempt you. An academic opportunity may need quick action to avoid loss.

Love Focus: Love life may feel deeply fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22–Jan 21) A balanced approach to diet and exercise may keep you energetic. Shopping plans could turn rewarding. Focus at work may fluctuate, so pacing yourself helps. A family member’s initiative might support you meaningfully. Academic efforts may earn appreciation. Some may move closer to acquiring a new home.

Love Focus: Care and understanding could strengthen romantic bonds.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22–Feb 19) A developing work situation may need swift handling. Innovative thinking may bring academic success. Your guidance could benefit a younger family member. Travel to a distant place appears possible. Recognition through a recommendation or nomination may come your way. Don’t invest in property today.

Love Focus: Time with a secret lover may become possible.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20–Mar 20) A new fitness routine may deliver encouraging results. Inclusion in a work project could boost involvement. Pressuring others may only create frustration. Expenses may rise, and pending payments could take time. Travel to a far place may help you relax and reset. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon.

Love Focus: Minor disagreements between lovers may linger for a while.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

