Horoscope Today for March 26, 2026: Business may predict a prosperous future for these zodiac signs

Aries (Mar 21–Apr 20) Attending a celebration is indicated and will prove lots of fun. You may freely spend on friends, your funds are ample now. Your manipulative ways may not succeed, so it is better to curb this tendency. Vacation planners can expect an exciting and unforgettable adventure ahead. A recurring ailment needs to be nursed carefully, especially in this weather, to avoid complications. Social life is set to be vibrant and full of energy.

Love Focus: Romance blooms, bringing fresh positivity and joy into your life.

Lucky Number: 8 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 26, 2026

Lucky Colour: Grey

Taurus (Apr 21-May 20) Someone will support you when you really need it today. Meeting friends and relations you hit out well with, is indicated today. Someone with his or her self-interest in mind is likely to appease you. You admire your rival’s social success despite the competition. House renovation may be given the green signal now. Health will improve soon for those feeling unwell today.

Love Focus: A random encounter could spark a lasting romantic connection.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) You may reconnect with someone you haven't seen in ages. The sick will regain full health very soon. The time to save money and curb wasteful expenditure is here. Family issue gets settled smoothly, pleasing everyone involved completely. A trip could happen, bringing joy and memorable experiences. You might expand your assets by securing a new property.

Love Focus: Love hits suddenly, sparking a thrilling romantic connection today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Sedentary individuals can start daily exercise to boost fitness. You might need to economize to settle your loan quickly. A trusted person may guide you on a key issue. Academic matters may bring a calm and easy pace today. Avoid commenting on social matters; words may be repeated elsewhere.



Love Focus: Tying the knot can cross the minds of those in love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) You might rely on others to advance your social goals. A young family member will impress with remarkable achievements soon. Home makeover ideas are likely to start taking shape soon. You will need to mobilise your resources to ward off a financial crunch. Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape.



Love Focus: A chance arises to charm someone special romantically today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) You are likely to maintain a strong presence on the academic front. A job done well earns you recognition and praise quickly. A lively family meetup is approaching, bringing joy and thrill. Don’t pass up a chance to accompany someone on a trip. Take a call before blindly following someone’s suggestions.

Love Focus: Expect a warm, intimate invite for two later today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) You may not exactly get enamoured by someone’s attempts to attract you. A windfall is in the offing for some. You may shake out of your lethargy and seriously take up an exercise regimen. Certain things that need your attention on the family front may prey upon your official time. Wavering focus on the academic front may have disastrous consequences, so be wary. A blame game may ensue at work and upset you.

Love Focus: Love life needs rejuvenation

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22) Your efforts will help ease out the problems of someone close in the family. Your grasping powers will not let you down on the academic front. Sorting out some complex office problems is indicated. Financial support seekers are likely to receive timely assistance today. Your helpful nature will be praised. You will be able to maintain regular practice to reap rich dividends in a sporting discipline.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may make an attempt to express his or her love for you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) There is much sense in renewing your attempts to achieve what you have in mind. You continue to excel on the academic front. Appreciation comes to you for something achieved on the professional front. You may find a juicy gossip session immensely fulfilling! Arrival of a family member will be as unexpected, as it will be delightful. Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery.

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) There is always a way out of any problem, so don’t lose heart and use your mind. Good profits accrue from a previous investment. Some of you are about to bid final goodbye to a recurring health problem. Good showing in academics is likely to boost your overall performance. Travel stars appear bright, so start packing your bags! A property negotiation promises good returns.

Love Focus: Stagnation in love life can add to your frustration.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Someone may frustrate you by not allowing what you want to do today. An old ailment may begin to play up and cause discomfort. You may be expected to take action on your own in something that you are involved in, so don’t delay. You may not be in the right frame of mind for undertaking anything complex today. Despite rising expenses, you will be able to hold your own by judicious spending.

Love Focus: Going to an event with your partner promises pure delight.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) You move closer to achieving your goal today with ease. This is a good time to commence spring cleaning and get things in order on the domestic front. Someone is likely to bank upon you for organising a family gathering, so don’t disappoint. You continue your above average showing on the academic front. Financially, you will be better off than what you project to others!



Love Focus: Forgiveness helps love move forward.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152/40532026